Coronavirus: India's tally crosses 18 lakh cases, death toll at 38,135

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Aug 03: India added over 52,000 fresh cases in a matter of 24 hours, taking the total tally to over 18 lakh in the world's third-worst infected country, according to the Health Ministry's update as of 8 a.m.

There are 5,79,357 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country at present while the recoveries have increased to 11,86,203.

The COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 65.44 per cent, while the fatality rate is at 2.13 per cent, the data stated.

The total number of confirmed cases also includes foreigners.

This is the fifth consecutive day that COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 50,000 in the country. India''s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 17-lakh mark on Sunday.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 2,02,02,858 samples have been tested up to August 2 with 3,81,027 samples being tested on Sunday.

The number of COVID-19 tests carried out in India has also crossed the 2 crore-mark, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).