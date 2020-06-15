Coronavirus: India's recovery rate rises to 51.08%

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 15: The central government on Monday said during the last 24 hours, 7,419 coronavirus patients were cured, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,69,797 patients so far.

"The recovery rate rises to 51.08%, which is indicative of the fact that more than half of positive cases have recovered from the disease," it said, adding that the number of government labs for testing has been increased to 653 and private labs increased to 248 (a total of 901).