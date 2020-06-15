Coronavirus: India's recovery rate rises to 51.08%

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 15: The central government on Monday said during the last 24 hours, 7,419 coronavirus patients were cured, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,69,797 patients so far.

"The recovery rate rises to 51.08%, which is indicative of the fact that more than half of positive cases have recovered from the disease," it said, adding that the number of government labs for testing has been increased to 653 and private labs increased to 248 (a total of 901).

India reports 11,502 new cases and 325 deaths, according to Union health ministry. The total number of cases has now gone up to 3,32,424, and the toll is at 9,520. India is now the fourth most-affected country in the world.

There were 153,106 active coronavirus patients in India, according to the data released by ministry of health and family welfare. On the positive side, over 1.69 lakh people were cured from the disease.

As many as 1,69,797 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged so far, the Union Health Ministry has said in its latest update. The reported active COVID-19 cases in India now stand at 1,53,106, according to the Union Health Ministry.