    Coronavirus: India's first COVID-19 death confirmed in Karnataka

    By PTI
    |

    Bengaluru, Mar 12: A 76-year-old man who died two days ago in Karnataka while being treated for suspected coronavirus has become India's first COVID-19 fatality with his samples taken earlier confirming the infection, the state government said on Wednesday.

    State Health Minister B Sriramulu in a tweet said the necessary contact tracing, isolation and other measures as per protocol were being taken.

    "The 76 year old man from Kalbauragi who passed away & was a suspected #COVID19 patient has been Confirmed for #COVID19. The necessary contact tracing, isolation & other measures as per protocol are being carried out," he said.

    The man, who recently returned from Saudi Arabia, had died on Tuesday night.

    Story first published: Thursday, March 12, 2020, 23:06 [IST]
