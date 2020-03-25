  • search
    Coronavirus: India’s death toll rises to 11 as Tamil Nadu records first fatality

    Chennai, Mar 25: A 54-year-old man infected with coronavirus died at a hospital here in the early hours of Wednesday, the first death recorded in Tamil Nadu due to the contagion, state Health Minister C Vijayabaskar said.

    He also said the man had a medical history of prolonged illness with "uncontrolled diabetes".

    Despite our best efforts, the COVID-19 positive patient at MDU, Rajaji Hospital, passed away... he had medical history of prolonged illness with steroid dependent COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), uncontrolled diabetes with hypertension," the health minister tweeted.

    On Tuesday, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state rose to 18 after six more people, including three woman, tested positive for coronavirus.

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 25, 2020, 8:25 [IST]
