Coronavirus: India's COVID-19 tally crosses 73 lakh with over 63,000 new cases

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Oct 16: Union health ministry on Friday said that India's coronavirus tally surged to 73.7 lakh cases after a fresh spike of 63,371 COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours.

The number of fatalities stood at 1,12,161 after 895 deaths were registered in a day. The death rate is 1.5 per cent.

So far, about 64.5 lakh patients in the country have recovered from the viral disease; 70,338 patients have fought off COVID-19 since yesterday pushing the country's recovery rate past 87 per cent.

Maharashtra air passengers to undergo COVID-19 checks, stops marking stamps on arrival

Presently, India has 8.04 lakh active cases and a daily positivity rate of 6 per cent as India conducted more than 10.2 lakh tests in the last 24 hours, and more than 9 crore tests on the whole till now.

Meanwhile, Telangana reported 1,554 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 2,19,224 while seven more deaths pushed the deaths to 1,256, the state government said.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 249, followed by Rangareddy (128) and Medchal Malkajgiri (118) districts, it said in a bulletin, providing data as of 8 pm on October 15.

The cumulative recovered cases stood at 1,94,653 while 23,203 are under treatment. As many as 43,916 samples were tested on October 15.