    Coronavirus LIVE: Biggest one day jump with 22,771 new COVID-19 cases, 442 deaths in last 24 hours

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, July 04: India reports 442 deaths and highest single-day spike of 22,771 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Positive cases stand at 6,48,315 including 2,35,433 active cases, 3,94,227 cured/discharged/migrated & 18,655 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    12:30 PM, 4 Jul
    Fatehpuri mosque is allowed to reopen now. But, we should keep in mind that COVID19 is still there. We have to take all precautions including wearing masks and using sanitisers frequently: Mufti Mukarram Ahmed, Shahi Imam of the Fatehpuri mosque
    12:29 PM, 4 Jul
    WHO team to visit China next week to investigate origins of coronavirus.
    12:02 PM, 4 Jul
    UP Rural Development Minister Rajendra Pratap Singh (Moti Singh), his wife admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow after they test positive for COVID-19.
    12:01 PM, 4 Jul
    In present situation, it's not possible to start schools. However, it's important to continue education for students. Providing them online education is better option and in order to do that related materials made available with teachers, said Pune Zilla Parishad CEO
    11:39 AM, 4 Jul
    A dog in Georgia is believed to have been the second canine in the US to test positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, health officials said. The 6-year-old mixed breed dog was tested after its owners contracted COVID-19 and the dog began suffering from a neurological illness, the Georgia Department of Health said.
    11:26 AM, 4 Jul
    Inter-state movement of buses to remain prohibited till next order. However, inter-district movement of buses within the state to function normally, said Home Department, Government of Madhya Pradesh.
    11:17 AM, 4 Jul
    Odisha reports 495 new COVID19 positive cases. Total positive cases in the State stands at 8,601 including 2,853 active cases and 5,705 recovered: Information and Public Relations, Department Government of Odisha
    11:09 AM, 4 Jul
    Telangana reported eight more COVID-19 deaths on Friday, taking their number to 283 as 1,892 fresh cases of the infection, the highest single-day spike so far in the state, pushed the tally to 20,462.
    10:53 AM, 4 Jul
    Maharashtra on Friday reported another single-day highest increase in coronavirus cases as 6,364 people tested positive for Covid-19 infection, pushing the state's infections tally to 1,92,990. At least 198 people succumbed to the coronavirus in a single day, taking Maharashtra's death toll due to the pandemic to 8,376, the state health department said.
    10:43 AM, 4 Jul
    204 new COVID19 positive cases and 3 deaths have been reported in Rajasthan till 10:30 am today. The total number of cases stands at 19,256 including 3,461 active cases and 443 deaths: State Health Department
    10:33 AM, 4 Jul
    Jammu and Kashmir: Border Roads Organisation (BRO) have started development work in several areas of Rajouri District, providing employment to a large number of labourers/workers, amid COVID19 outbreak.
    10:19 AM, 4 Jul
    Recovery rate has further improved to 60.80 per cent. The recoveries/deaths ratio is 95.48 per cent , 4.52 per cent now: Government of India.
    9:51 AM, 4 Jul
    Out of 411 samples tested, 23 fresh positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed; 21 in Peren and 2 in Kohima. Total positive cases stand at 562, of which 334 are active cases and 228 have recovered: S Pangnyu Phom, Nagaland Health Minister
    9:45 AM, 4 Jul
    Today the world fights extra-ordinary challenges. To these challenges, lasting solutions can come from the ideals of Lord Buddha. They were relevant in the past. They are relevant in the present. And, they will remain relevant in the future: PM Modi
    9:41 AM, 4 Jul
    Highest single-day spike of 1,694 COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, tally 19,710; toll rises to 293 with 21 more deaths: Health Dept
    9:29 AM, 4 Jul
    So far, 11,300 'Make In India' ventilators have been dispatched; 6154 delivered to hospitals. Ministry of Health is also supplying 1.02 lakh oxygen cylinders across India; 72,293 delivered: Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare
    9:19 AM, 4 Jul
    The total number of samples tested up to July 3 is 95,40,132 of which 2,42,383 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
    9:07 AM, 4 Jul
    Delhi recorded 2,520 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the tally in the city to over the 94,000-mark, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 2,923, authorities said here.
    8:51 AM, 4 Jul
    There are now 11million confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide, according to the data collected by Johns Hopkins University.
    8:39 AM, 4 Jul
    In a disturbing scenario amid a growing number of coronavirus cases in the United States, some young people in Alabama are intentionally inviting guests with Covid-19 to the parties and gamble on who comes down with the illness first receives a payout.
    8:31 AM, 4 Jul
    As many as 365 new positive cases detected in Assam, out of these 134 were reported from Guwahati city
    8:24 AM, 4 Jul
    The US notched 57,683 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, a tally by Johns Hopkins University shows. It is the third consecutive day with record numbers of new infections, bringing the total cases since the pandemic reached the US to 2,793,022.
    8:11 AM, 4 Jul
    Three new confirmed COVID-19 cases- 2 contacts of earlier positives and 1 traveller. Total cases stand at 119, of which 65 are active cases and 54 have recovered: Andaman and Nicobar Islands Administration
    8:05 AM, 4 Jul
    The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has decided to name different wards of new Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel COVID-19 Hospital in Delhi after the Indian Army troops who lost their lives in the Galwan valley clash last month.
    12:56 AM, 4 Jul
    Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Friday he had tested positive for COVID-19, days after holding high profile meetings including one with U.S. special representative on Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad in Islamabad.
    12:56 AM, 4 Jul
    Global coronavirus cases exceed 11 million
    8:52 PM, 3 Jul
    The European Commission said on Friday it had given conditional approval for the use of antiviral remdesivir in severe COVID-19 patients following an accelerated review process, making it the region's first therapy to be authorised to treat the virus.
    8:52 PM, 3 Jul
    Gilead's COVID-19 antiviral remdesivir gets conditional EU clearance
    8:51 PM, 3 Jul
    Out of 198 COVID19 deaths reported in the State today, 150 occurred in the last 48 hours and rest 48 are from the previous period: Maharashtra Health Department
    8:50 PM, 3 Jul
    6,364 COVID19 cases & 198 deaths reported in Maharashtra today. Total number of cases in the state is now at 1,92,990 including 1,04,687 discharged, 79,911 active cases & 8,376 deaths: State Health Department
