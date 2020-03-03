Coronavirus LIVE: Biggest one day jump with 22,771 new COVID-19 cases, 442 deaths in last 24 hours
India
oi-Oneindia Staff
By oneindia staff
New Delhi, July 04: India reports 442 deaths and highest single-day spike of 22,771 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Positive cases stand at 6,48,315 including 2,35,433 active cases, 3,94,227 cured/discharged/migrated & 18,655 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Stay tuned for live updates:
12:30 PM, 4 Jul
Fatehpuri mosque is allowed to reopen now. But, we should keep in mind that COVID19 is still there. We have to take all precautions including wearing masks and using sanitisers frequently: Mufti Mukarram Ahmed, Shahi Imam of the Fatehpuri mosque
12:29 PM, 4 Jul
WHO team to visit China next week to investigate origins of coronavirus.
12:02 PM, 4 Jul
UP Rural Development Minister Rajendra Pratap Singh (Moti Singh), his wife admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow after they test positive for COVID-19.
12:01 PM, 4 Jul
In present situation, it's not possible to start schools. However, it's important to continue education for students. Providing them online education is better option and in order to do that related materials made available with teachers, said Pune Zilla Parishad CEO
11:39 AM, 4 Jul
A dog in Georgia is believed to have been the second canine in the US to test positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, health officials said. The 6-year-old mixed breed dog was tested after its owners contracted COVID-19 and the dog began suffering from a neurological illness, the Georgia Department of Health said.
11:26 AM, 4 Jul
Inter-state movement of buses to remain prohibited till next order. However, inter-district movement of buses within the state to function normally, said Home Department, Government of Madhya Pradesh.
11:17 AM, 4 Jul
Odisha reports 495 new COVID19 positive cases. Total positive cases in the State stands at 8,601 including 2,853 active cases and 5,705 recovered: Information and Public Relations, Department Government of Odisha
11:09 AM, 4 Jul
Telangana reported eight more COVID-19 deaths on Friday, taking their number to 283 as 1,892 fresh cases of the infection, the highest single-day spike so far in the state, pushed the tally to 20,462.
10:53 AM, 4 Jul
Maharashtra on Friday reported another single-day highest increase in coronavirus cases as 6,364 people tested positive for Covid-19 infection, pushing the state's infections tally to 1,92,990. At least 198 people succumbed to the coronavirus in a single day, taking Maharashtra's death toll due to the pandemic to 8,376, the state health department said.
10:43 AM, 4 Jul
204 new COVID19 positive cases and 3 deaths have been reported in Rajasthan till 10:30 am today. The total number of cases stands at 19,256 including 3,461 active cases and 443 deaths: State Health Department
10:33 AM, 4 Jul
Jammu and Kashmir: Border Roads Organisation (BRO) have started development work in several areas of Rajouri District, providing employment to a large number of labourers/workers, amid #COVID19 outbreak. pic.twitter.com/U5JTA68VuS
10:19 AM, 4 Jul
Recovery rate has further improved to 60.80 per cent. The recoveries/deaths ratio is 95.48 per cent , 4.52 per cent now: Government of India.
9:51 AM, 4 Jul
Out of 411 samples tested, 23 fresh positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed; 21 in Peren and 2 in Kohima.
Total positive cases stand at 562, of which 334 are active cases and 228 have recovered: S Pangnyu Phom, Nagaland Health Minister
9:45 AM, 4 Jul
Today the world fights extra-ordinary challenges. To these challenges, lasting solutions can come from the ideals of Lord Buddha. They were relevant in the past. They are relevant in the present. And, they will remain relevant in the future: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/ZsrfjUeZK2
9:41 AM, 4 Jul
Highest single-day spike of 1,694 COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, tally 19,710; toll rises to 293 with 21 more deaths: Health Dept
9:29 AM, 4 Jul
So far, 11,300 'Make In India' ventilators have been dispatched; 6154 delivered to hospitals. Ministry of Health is also supplying 1.02 lakh oxygen cylinders across India; 72,293 delivered: Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare
9:19 AM, 4 Jul
The total number of samples tested up to July 3 is 95,40,132 of which 2,42,383 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
9:07 AM, 4 Jul
Delhi recorded 2,520 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the tally in the city to over the 94,000-mark, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 2,923, authorities said here.
8:51 AM, 4 Jul
There are now 11million confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide, according to the data collected by Johns Hopkins University.
8:39 AM, 4 Jul
In a disturbing scenario amid a growing number of coronavirus cases in the United States, some young people in Alabama are intentionally inviting guests with Covid-19 to the parties and gamble on who comes down with the illness first receives a payout.
8:31 AM, 4 Jul
As many as 365 new positive cases detected in Assam, out of these 134 were reported from Guwahati city
8:24 AM, 4 Jul
The US notched 57,683 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, a tally by Johns Hopkins University shows. It is the third consecutive day with record numbers of new infections, bringing the total cases since the pandemic reached the US to 2,793,022.
8:11 AM, 4 Jul
Three new confirmed COVID-19 cases- 2 contacts of earlier positives and 1 traveller. Total cases stand at 119, of which 65 are active cases and 54 have recovered: Andaman and Nicobar Islands Administration
8:05 AM, 4 Jul
The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has decided to name different wards of new Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel COVID-19 Hospital in Delhi after the Indian Army troops who lost their lives in the Galwan valley clash last month.
12:56 AM, 4 Jul
Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Friday he had tested positive for COVID-19, days after holding high profile meetings including one with U.S. special representative on Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad in Islamabad.
12:56 AM, 4 Jul
Global coronavirus cases exceed 11 million
8:52 PM, 3 Jul
The European Commission said on Friday it had given conditional approval for the use of antiviral remdesivir in severe COVID-19 patients following an accelerated review process, making it the region's first therapy to be authorised to treat the virus.
8:52 PM, 3 Jul
Gilead's COVID-19 antiviral remdesivir gets conditional EU clearance
8:51 PM, 3 Jul
Out of 198 COVID19 deaths reported in the State today, 150 occurred in the last 48 hours and rest 48 are from the previous period: Maharashtra Health Department
8:50 PM, 3 Jul
6,364 COVID19 cases & 198 deaths reported in Maharashtra today. Total number of cases in the state is now at 1,92,990 including 1,04,687 discharged, 79,911 active cases & 8,376 deaths: State Health Department
2:44 PM, 3 Mar
Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus.
2:47 PM, 3 Mar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus.
3:17 PM, 3 Mar
Government launches helpline numbers,
Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046
Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com
3:18 PM, 3 Mar
Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect."
3:26 PM, 3 Mar
In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory.
3:28 PM, 3 Mar
Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus.
3:32 PM, 3 Mar
Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp
Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken".
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state.
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus.
3:40 PM, 3 Mar
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi."
3:45 PM, 3 Mar
The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols.
4:07 PM, 3 Mar
The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country.
4:24 PM, 3 Mar
40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus.
4:40 PM, 3 Mar
Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77.
5:02 PM, 3 Mar
The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures.
5:08 PM, 3 Mar
Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy.
5:09 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.''
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair.
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days.
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply
6:24 PM, 3 Mar
New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing.
6:50 PM, 3 Mar
Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc.
8:00 PM, 3 Mar
Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.
