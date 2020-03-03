  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    LIVE

    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 19,148 new COVID-19 cases, 434 deaths in last 24 hours

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, July 02: 434 deaths and 19,148 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Positive cases in India stand at 6,04,641 including 2,26,947 active cases, 3,59,860 cured/discharged/migrated & 17,834 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

    coronavirus

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    11:38 AM, 2 Jul
    Union Home Minister Amit Shah to chair a meeting today via video conference with UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, to review the COVID-19 situation in Delhi-NCR.
    11:20 AM, 2 Jul
    MHA's order to blacklist and cancel visas of around 3,400 members of Tablighi Jamaat case: SC to hear the matter on July 10. It will be open for petitioners to file rejoinder affidavit. Centre to file copies of orders passed on visa cancellation for petitioners by email to counsels.
    11:08 AM, 2 Jul
    115 new COVID-19 positive cases and 5 deaths have been reported in Rajasthan till 10:30 am today. Total number of cases rise to 18,427 including 3,358 active cases and 426 deaths: State Health Department
    10:58 AM, 2 Jul
    As the number of COVID-19 cases is increasing in Mangaluru, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) office will be closed for three days starting from July 3 to July 5 for sanitisation, informed DC Sindhu B Rupesh in a press release.
    10:46 AM, 2 Jul
    Mumbai's coronavirus tally rose to 78,708 yesterday with an addition of 1,511 cases, while the death of 75 more patients took the toll in the city to 4,629, the civic body said.
    10:34 AM, 2 Jul
    229 more COVID-19 cases and 164 recoveries reported in Odisha on 1st July. Total number of cases in the state at 7,545, including 5,353 recovered and 2,157 active cases: State Government
    10:18 AM, 2 Jul
    Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan, Dombivali, Mira-Bhayandar, Ulhansnagar, Panvel on Mumbai's outskirts to go under 10-day lockdown amid rising Covid-19 cases. Meanwhile, Vasai-Virar will under partial lockdown.
    10:02 AM, 2 Jul
    Nagaland reports 34 new COVID-19 positive cases, taking the total number of cases to 535 including 353 active cases, 182 recoveries and no deaths so far: State Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom
    9:51 AM, 2 Jul
    Total 363 inmates and 102 jail staff tested positive for COVID-19 till date. 4 inmates have died due to COVID-19. Total 255 inmates and 82 jail staff recovered so far.Mumbai Central Prison has reported maximum positive cases with 181 inmates 44 Jail staff positive: Maharashtra Prison Dept
    9:39 AM, 2 Jul
    The Regional Medical Research Centre in Assam's Dibrugarh has become the fourth laboratory in the country to successfully isolate SARS-CoV-2 virus that can be used for the production of a vaccine against COVID-19, state Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said yesterday.
    9:24 AM, 2 Jul
    The total number of samples tested up to July 1 is 90,56,173 of which 2,29,588 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
    9:13 AM, 2 Jul
    There is shortage of blood. Through this app, we'll have list of donors and patients will be able to demand blood as per their blood group for plasma therapy. We have been able to bring around 70 donors but more will come as they get to know about the app: Dr Abhinav Singh Verma, AIIMS.
    9:02 AM, 2 Jul
    Tripura: Pineapple growers & vendors in Agartala say they're facing hardships due to turnout of few buyers amid COVID-19. Dulal Debnath, a pineapple orchard owner says, "Sale is less due to COVID. Had govt set up canning factories, it would've fetched good returns & encouraged us".
    8:55 AM, 2 Jul
    A flight from Kuwait, carrying 177 Indians, arrived in Chandigarh yesterday. All repatriated persons will reach their districts under the supervision of respective State Govt representatives where they'll be quarantined as per Govt guidelines: Chandigarh International Airport Limited.
    8:44 AM, 2 Jul
    5,800 vehicles seized in last 2 days, in connection with violation of coronavirus lockdown norms. On June 30, 3,508 vehicles were seized and on July 1, 2,369 vehicles were seized: Mumbai Police
    8:31 AM, 2 Jul
    These establishments, which had applied to the government signalling their readiness to start, will only be allowed to accept guests with prior bookings.
    8:24 AM, 2 Jul
    The Goa government has said the state will be open for tourists from Thursday, and that around 250 hotels will be permitted to start operations.
    8:11 AM, 2 Jul
    No new cases found out of 382 samples tested in last 24 hours. Total COVID-19 positive cases in the state stand at 160, cured/discharged 123, active cases 37 and 0 deaths.
    10:26 PM, 1 Jul
    The Union health ministry on Wednesday said that state governments and UTs "have been advised to facilitate testing at the earliest by enabling all qualified medical practitioners, including private practitioners, to prescribe COVID-19 test to any individual fulfilling the criteria for testing as per ICMR guidelines."
    10:26 PM, 1 Jul
    "Some countries ... have taken a fragmented approach. These countries face a long, hard road ahead," WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus was quoted as saying at a virtual briefing from WHO headquarters in Geneva.
    10:25 PM, 1 Jul
    35 new COVID19 cases reported in Jharkhand today, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 2525: State Health Department
    10:25 PM, 1 Jul
    268 new COVID19 cases have been reported in Madhya Pradesh today, taking the total number cases to 13861. Death toll rises to 581 after 9 deaths were reported today: State Health Department
    10:25 PM, 1 Jul
    Chhattisgarh's COVID19 case tally rises to 2940 with 81 new cases reported today: State Health Department
    10:25 PM, 1 Jul
    134 new COVID19 positive cases reported in CRPF today, taking the total number of positive cases to 1385, of which 682 are active cases & 694 recovered cases. The death toll is at 9: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)
    10:25 PM, 1 Jul
    Telangana recorded 1,018 new COVID19 cases and 7 deaths today. Total number of cases rise to 17,357 including 9,008 active cases, 8,082 discharged cases and 267 deaths: State Health Department
    10:24 PM, 1 Jul
    Maharashtra Government's Health Department today issued a Government Resolution about acquiring private ambulances and vehicles for use of transporting COVID19 patients.
    10:24 PM, 1 Jul
    COVID-19 cases reach 979 in Himachal Pradesh out of which 341 cases are active: State Health Department
    10:24 PM, 1 Jul
    From July 27, schools will reopen for teachers and non-academic staff only in Haryana and students will not attend schools: State Education Minister Kanwar Pal
    10:23 PM, 1 Jul
    72 samples have tested positive for COVID19 today, taking the total number of cases to 1387. There are 713 active cases and 670 patients have recovered till date. Death toll is at 4: Directorate of Health Services, Goa
    10:23 PM, 1 Jul
    Rajasthan reports 298 fresh COVID19 positive cases and 8 deaths today. Total number of cases rise to 18312 including 3317 active cases and 421 deaths: State Health Department
    READ MORE

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus india

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue