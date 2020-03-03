Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 19,148 new COVID-19 cases, 434 deaths in last 24 hours
New Delhi, July 02: 434 deaths and 19,148 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Positive cases in India stand at 6,04,641 including 2,26,947 active cases, 3,59,860 cured/discharged/migrated & 17,834 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.
11:38 AM, 2 Jul
Union Home Minister Amit Shah to chair a meeting today via video conference with UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, to review the COVID-19 situation in Delhi-NCR.
11:20 AM, 2 Jul
MHA's order to blacklist and cancel visas of around 3,400 members of Tablighi Jamaat case: SC to hear the matter on July 10. It will be open for petitioners to file rejoinder affidavit. Centre to file copies of orders passed on visa cancellation for petitioners by email to counsels.
11:08 AM, 2 Jul
115 new COVID-19 positive cases and 5 deaths have been reported in Rajasthan till 10:30 am today. Total number of cases rise to 18,427 including 3,358 active cases and 426 deaths: State Health Department
10:58 AM, 2 Jul
As the number of COVID-19 cases is increasing in Mangaluru, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) office will be closed for three days starting from July 3 to July 5 for sanitisation, informed DC Sindhu B Rupesh in a press release.
10:46 AM, 2 Jul
Mumbai's coronavirus tally rose to 78,708 yesterday with an addition of 1,511 cases, while the death of 75 more patients took the toll in the city to 4,629, the civic body said.
10:34 AM, 2 Jul
229 more COVID-19 cases and 164 recoveries reported in Odisha on 1st July. Total number of cases in the state at 7,545, including 5,353 recovered and 2,157 active cases: State Government
10:18 AM, 2 Jul
Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan, Dombivali, Mira-Bhayandar, Ulhansnagar, Panvel on Mumbai's outskirts to go under 10-day lockdown amid rising Covid-19 cases. Meanwhile, Vasai-Virar will under partial lockdown.
10:02 AM, 2 Jul
Nagaland reports 34 new COVID-19 positive cases, taking the total number of cases to 535 including 353 active cases, 182 recoveries and no deaths so far: State Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom
9:51 AM, 2 Jul
Total 363 inmates and 102 jail staff tested positive for COVID-19 till date. 4 inmates have died due to COVID-19. Total 255 inmates and 82 jail staff recovered so far.Mumbai Central Prison has reported maximum positive cases with 181 inmates 44 Jail staff positive: Maharashtra Prison Dept
9:39 AM, 2 Jul
The Regional Medical Research Centre in Assam's Dibrugarh has become the fourth laboratory in the country to successfully isolate SARS-CoV-2 virus that can be used for the production of a vaccine against COVID-19, state Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said yesterday.
9:24 AM, 2 Jul
The total number of samples tested up to July 1 is 90,56,173 of which 2,29,588 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
9:13 AM, 2 Jul
There is shortage of blood. Through this app, we'll have list of donors and patients will be able to demand blood as per their blood group for plasma therapy. We have been able to bring around 70 donors but more will come as they get to know about the app: Dr Abhinav Singh Verma, AIIMS.
9:02 AM, 2 Jul
Tripura: Pineapple growers & vendors in Agartala say they're facing hardships due to turnout of few buyers amid COVID-19. Dulal Debnath, a pineapple orchard owner says, "Sale is less due to COVID. Had govt set up canning factories, it would've fetched good returns & encouraged us".
8:55 AM, 2 Jul
A flight from Kuwait, carrying 177 Indians, arrived in Chandigarh yesterday. All repatriated persons will reach their districts under the supervision of respective State Govt representatives where they'll be quarantined as per Govt guidelines: Chandigarh International Airport Limited.
8:44 AM, 2 Jul
5,800 vehicles seized in last 2 days, in connection with violation of coronavirus lockdown norms. On June 30, 3,508 vehicles were seized and on July 1, 2,369 vehicles were seized: Mumbai Police
8:31 AM, 2 Jul
These establishments, which had applied to the government signalling their readiness to start, will only be allowed to accept guests with prior bookings.
8:24 AM, 2 Jul
The Goa government has said the state will be open for tourists from Thursday, and that around 250 hotels will be permitted to start operations.
8:11 AM, 2 Jul
No new cases found out of 382 samples tested in last 24 hours. Total COVID-19 positive cases in the state stand at 160, cured/discharged 123, active cases 37 and 0 deaths.
10:26 PM, 1 Jul
The Union health ministry on Wednesday said that state governments and UTs "have been advised to facilitate testing at the earliest by enabling all qualified medical practitioners, including private practitioners, to prescribe COVID-19 test to any individual fulfilling the criteria for testing as per ICMR guidelines."
10:26 PM, 1 Jul
"Some countries ... have taken a fragmented approach. These countries face a long, hard road ahead," WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus was quoted as saying at a virtual briefing from WHO headquarters in Geneva.
10:25 PM, 1 Jul
35 new COVID19 cases reported in Jharkhand today, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 2525: State Health Department
10:25 PM, 1 Jul
268 new COVID19 cases have been reported in Madhya Pradesh today, taking the total number cases to 13861. Death toll rises to 581 after 9 deaths were reported today: State Health Department
10:25 PM, 1 Jul
Chhattisgarh's COVID19 case tally rises to 2940 with 81 new cases reported today: State Health Department
10:25 PM, 1 Jul
134 new COVID19 positive cases reported in CRPF today, taking the total number of positive cases to 1385, of which 682 are active cases & 694 recovered cases. The death toll is at 9: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)
10:25 PM, 1 Jul
Telangana recorded 1,018 new COVID19 cases and 7 deaths today. Total number of cases rise to 17,357 including 9,008 active cases, 8,082 discharged cases and 267 deaths: State Health Department
10:24 PM, 1 Jul
Maharashtra Government's Health Department today issued a Government Resolution about acquiring private ambulances and vehicles for use of transporting COVID19 patients.
10:24 PM, 1 Jul
COVID-19 cases reach 979 in Himachal Pradesh out of which 341 cases are active: State Health Department
10:24 PM, 1 Jul
From July 27, schools will reopen for teachers and non-academic staff only in Haryana and students will not attend schools: State Education Minister Kanwar Pal
10:23 PM, 1 Jul
72 samples have tested positive for COVID19 today, taking the total number of cases to 1387. There are 713 active cases and 670 patients have recovered till date. Death toll is at 4: Directorate of Health Services, Goa
10:23 PM, 1 Jul
Rajasthan reports 298 fresh COVID19 positive cases and 8 deaths today. Total number of cases rise to 18312 including 3317 active cases and 421 deaths: State Health Department
2:44 PM, 3 Mar
Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus.
2:47 PM, 3 Mar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus.
3:17 PM, 3 Mar
Government launches helpline numbers,
Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046
Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com
3:18 PM, 3 Mar
Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect."
3:26 PM, 3 Mar
In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory.
3:28 PM, 3 Mar
Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus.
3:32 PM, 3 Mar
Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken".
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state.
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus.
3:40 PM, 3 Mar
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi."
3:45 PM, 3 Mar
The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols.
4:07 PM, 3 Mar
The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country.
4:24 PM, 3 Mar
40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus.
4:40 PM, 3 Mar
Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77.
5:02 PM, 3 Mar
The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures.
5:08 PM, 3 Mar
Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy.
5:09 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.''
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair.
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days.
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply
6:24 PM, 3 Mar
New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing.
6:50 PM, 3 Mar
Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc.
8:00 PM, 3 Mar
Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.
