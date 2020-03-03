Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 18,653 new COVID-19 cases, 507 deaths in last 24 hours
New Delhi, July 01: 507 deaths and 18,653 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours; Positive cases in India stand at 5,85,493 including 2,20,114 active cases, 3,47,979 cured/discharged/migrated & 17,400 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.
Stay tuned for live updates:
Newest FirstOldest First
11:28 AM, 1 Jul
Karnataka: Students sanitising their hands and being screened at a school in Shivamogga before appearing in the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) board exams today. The state is conducting the Social Science exam today for Class 10 amid #COVID19 outbreak. pic.twitter.com/eY4yWvkOPK
11:14 AM, 1 Jul
78 COVID-19 cases and 12 recoveries reported in Rajasthan today, as of 10:30 am. Total number of cases in the state is now at 18,092, including 3,447 active cases, and 413 deaths: State Health Department
11:00 AM, 1 Jul
Instead of celebrating Ganeshotsav in a grand way, Labaughcha Raja Mandal will donate the amount to CM's Relief Fund. We will also felicitate families of martyrs who have lost their lives at LOC & LAC: Sudhir Salvi, Secretary of Lalbaugcha Raja Ganeshotsav Mandal
11:00 AM, 1 Jul
251 more COVID-19 cases & 243 recoveries reported in Odisha on 30th June (yesterday). Total number of cases in the state at 7,316, including 5,189 recovered & 2,094 active cases: State Government
10:47 AM, 1 Jul
Case registered against 6 police constables for not reporting to duty since last 2 months despite being served notice: Mumbai Police
10:32 AM, 1 Jul
The national capital recorded 2,199 new COVID-19 cases, and 62 deaths due to the disease in the last 24 hours, authorities said yesterday. The total number of COVID-19 patients in Delhi now stands at 87,360. The death toll due to the disease is 2,742, according to the latest Delhi health department bulletin.
10:24 AM, 1 Jul
Nagaland reports 21 new COVID-19 positive cases today, taking the total number of positive cases to 480 including 312 active cases, 168 recoveries and no deaths so far: Nagaland Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom
10:09 AM, 1 Jul
Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy flags off a fleet of 1,088 vehicles of '108' and '104' ambulances for the urban and rural areas of the state respectively.
10:04 AM, 1 Jul
Maharashtra's COVID-19 case tally rose to 1.74 lakh yesterday with 4,878 new patients while the death toll mounted by 245, including 57 fatalities in Mumbai, to 7,855, state health department said.
10:02 AM, 1 Jul
The total number of samples tested up to 30th June is 86,26,585 of which 2,17,931 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
9:21 AM, 1 Jul
In Punjab, grocery, general stores and shopping malls will remain open till 8 pm in Unlock 2. Restaurants, liquor shops to close by 9 pm. Non-essential shops will remain closed on weekends and holidays.
9:09 AM, 1 Jul
Air Canada said on Tuesday it would suspend flights on 30 domestic routes hit by persistent weak travel demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
9:03 AM, 1 Jul
Lalbaughcha Raja Ganeshotsav Mandal in Mumbai has decided not to hold Ganeshotsav this time in wake of COVID-19 pandemic. A blood & plasma donation camp will be set up in its place: Lalbaughcha Raja Ganeshotsav Mandal.
8:41 AM, 1 Jul
Odisha: Preparations underway for Bahuda Rath Yatra or the ‘Return Car Festival’ from Gundicha Temple to Jagannath Temple in Puri, on the 9th day of #JagannathRathYatra.
500 people who have tested negative for COVID-19 will pull the chariot at 12 pm, today.
8:29 AM, 1 Jul
Panama records 765 new coronavirus cases, 11 more deaths
8:22 AM, 1 Jul
As I watch the Pandemic spread its ugly face all across the world, including the tremendous damage it has done to the USA, I become more and more angry at China. People can see it, and I can feel it!: US President Donald Trump
8:13 AM, 1 Jul
Today at 10am, watch 4 dedicated nurses in conversation with me about the Covid crisis and how we should react to it: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi
3:11 AM, 1 Jul
A BJP MLA in Goa has tested positive for COVID19. He is being shifted to ESI Hospital: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant
3:10 AM, 1 Jul
Nainital High Court issues notice to the Central Govt while hearing a plea filed against Patanjali Ayurved's claim of developing a medicine that can cure Coronavirus.Court has asked Assistant Solicitor General of India (representing Centre) to be present during hearing tomorrow.
3:08 AM, 1 Jul
Some users have reported login errors on Aarogya Setu. Our technical teams are on the job. We will be back soon. Sorry for the inconvenience: Aarogya Setu
3:02 AM, 1 Jul
Today 903 new #COVID19 positive case and 36 deaths have been reported in Mumbai. Total number of cases rise to 77,197 including 28473 active cases, 44170 recovered cases and 4554 deaths: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation
2:59 AM, 1 Jul
All govt offices/Boards & Corporations, except those operating and maintaining essential services, shall remain closed on all Saturdays till 2nd week of August. Lockdown shall continue to remain in force in Containment zones: Karnataka Govt
2:57 AM, 1 Jul
There shall be complete lockdown on Sundays from July 5&followed by next 4 Sundays till Aug 2. However, essential activities allowed during night curfew will be permitted during Sunday lockdown too. Marriages already fixed on Sundays will be permitted as per norms: Karnataka Govt
2:55 AM, 1 Jul
Only small temples in rural areas with an annual income of less than Rs 10,000, small mosques, dargahs, churches & other religious places will be allowed for public worship from July 1 except in Greater Chennai Police Commissionerate areas & in Containment zones: Tamil Nadu Govt
8:42 PM, 30 Jun
Only 60% people of my state get ration that is being provided by the Centre. Why there is such discrimination? I would say 130 crore people across the country should get the ration: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
8:42 PM, 30 Jun
Maharashtra reports 245 deaths and 4878 new COVID19 positive cases today. Out of 245 deaths, 95 occurred in the last 48 hours and 150 from the previous period. The total number of cases in the state reaches 1,74,761 including 75,979 active cases: State Health Department
8:11 PM, 30 Jun
In the last 24 hours, 620 fresh COVID19 positive cases and 20 deaths have been reported in Gujarat. State tally rises to 32,446 including 23,670 cured/discharged and 1,848 deaths: State Health Department
8:10 PM, 30 Jun
West Bengal reports 652 new COVID19 cases and 15 deaths today. Total number of cases rise to 18,559 and death toll is at 668: State Health Department
8:10 PM, 30 Jun
8:10 PM, 30 Jun
Lockdown measures in containment zones stand extended up to July 31. Schools, colleges, cinema halls, swimming pools, gyms, entertainment parks, social, political religious and other large congregation shall remain prohibited till July 31: West Bengal Govt
2:44 PM, 3 Mar
Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus.
2:47 PM, 3 Mar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus.
3:17 PM, 3 Mar
Government launches helpline numbers,
Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046
Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com
3:18 PM, 3 Mar
Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect."
3:26 PM, 3 Mar
In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory.
3:28 PM, 3 Mar
Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus.
3:32 PM, 3 Mar
Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp
Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken".
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state.
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus.
3:40 PM, 3 Mar
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi."
3:45 PM, 3 Mar
The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols.
4:07 PM, 3 Mar
The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country.
4:24 PM, 3 Mar
40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus.
4:40 PM, 3 Mar
Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77.
5:02 PM, 3 Mar
The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures.
5:08 PM, 3 Mar
Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy.
5:09 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.''
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair.
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days.
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply
6:24 PM, 3 Mar
New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing.
6:50 PM, 3 Mar
Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc.
8:00 PM, 3 Mar
Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.
