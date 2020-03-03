  • search
    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 18,653 new COVID-19 cases, 507 deaths in last 24 hours

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, July 01: 507 deaths and 18,653 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours; Positive cases in India stand at 5,85,493 including 2,20,114 active cases, 3,47,979 cured/discharged/migrated & 17,400 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

    Coronavirus LIVE: India, now 4th worst hit nation, Mumbai faces huge staff crunch

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    11:28 AM, 1 Jul
    Karnataka: Students sanitising their hands and being screened at a school in Shivamogga before appearing in the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) board exams today. The state is conducting the Social Science exam today for Class 10 amid COVID-19 outbreak.
    11:14 AM, 1 Jul
    78 COVID-19 cases and 12 recoveries reported in Rajasthan today, as of 10:30 am. Total number of cases in the state is now at 18,092, including 3,447 active cases, and 413 deaths: State Health Department
    11:00 AM, 1 Jul
    Instead of celebrating Ganeshotsav in a grand way, Labaughcha Raja Mandal will donate the amount to CM's Relief Fund. We will also felicitate families of martyrs who have lost their lives at LOC & LAC: Sudhir Salvi, Secretary of Lalbaugcha Raja Ganeshotsav Mandal
    11:00 AM, 1 Jul
    251 more COVID-19 cases & 243 recoveries reported in Odisha on 30th June (yesterday). Total number of cases in the state at 7,316, including 5,189 recovered & 2,094 active cases: State Government
    10:47 AM, 1 Jul
    Case registered against 6 police constables for not reporting to duty since last 2 months despite being served notice: Mumbai Police
    10:32 AM, 1 Jul
    The national capital recorded 2,199 new COVID-19 cases, and 62 deaths due to the disease in the last 24 hours, authorities said yesterday. The total number of COVID-19 patients in Delhi now stands at 87,360. The death toll due to the disease is 2,742, according to the latest Delhi health department bulletin.
    10:24 AM, 1 Jul
    Nagaland reports 21 new COVID-19 positive cases today, taking the total number of positive cases to 480 including 312 active cases, 168 recoveries and no deaths so far: Nagaland Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom
    10:09 AM, 1 Jul
    Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy flags off a fleet of 1,088 vehicles of '108' and '104' ambulances for the urban and rural areas of the state respectively.
    10:04 AM, 1 Jul
    Maharashtra's COVID-19 case tally rose to 1.74 lakh yesterday with 4,878 new patients while the death toll mounted by 245, including 57 fatalities in Mumbai, to 7,855, state health department said.
    10:02 AM, 1 Jul
    The total number of samples tested up to 30th June is 86,26,585 of which 2,17,931 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
    9:21 AM, 1 Jul
    In Punjab, grocery, general stores and shopping malls will remain open till 8 pm in Unlock 2. Restaurants, liquor shops to close by 9 pm. Non-essential shops will remain closed on weekends and holidays.
    9:09 AM, 1 Jul
    Air Canada said on Tuesday it would suspend flights on 30 domestic routes hit by persistent weak travel demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
    9:03 AM, 1 Jul
    Lalbaughcha Raja Ganeshotsav Mandal in Mumbai has decided not to hold Ganeshotsav this time in wake of COVID-19 pandemic. A blood & plasma donation camp will be set up in its place: Lalbaughcha Raja Ganeshotsav Mandal.
    8:41 AM, 1 Jul
    Odisha: Preparations underway for Bahuda Rath Yatra or the ‘Return Car Festival’ from Gundicha Temple to Jagannath Temple in Puri, on the 9th day of Jagannath Rath Yatra. 500 people who have tested negative for COVID-19 will pull the chariot at 12 pm, today.
    8:29 AM, 1 Jul
    Panama records 765 new coronavirus cases, 11 more deaths
    8:22 AM, 1 Jul
    As I watch the Pandemic spread its ugly face all across the world, including the tremendous damage it has done to the USA, I become more and more angry at China. People can see it, and I can feel it!: US President Donald Trump
    8:13 AM, 1 Jul
    Today at 10am, watch 4 dedicated nurses in conversation with me about the Covid crisis and how we should react to it: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi
    3:11 AM, 1 Jul
    A BJP MLA in Goa has tested positive for COVID19. He is being shifted to ESI Hospital: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant
    3:10 AM, 1 Jul
    Nainital High Court issues notice to the Central Govt while hearing a plea filed against Patanjali Ayurved's claim of developing a medicine that can cure Coronavirus.Court has asked Assistant Solicitor General of India (representing Centre) to be present during hearing tomorrow.
    3:08 AM, 1 Jul
    Some users have reported login errors on Aarogya Setu. Our technical teams are on the job. We will be back soon. Sorry for the inconvenience: Aarogya Setu
    3:02 AM, 1 Jul
    Today 903 new #COVID19 positive case and 36 deaths have been reported in Mumbai. Total number of cases rise to 77,197 including 28473 active cases, 44170 recovered cases and 4554 deaths: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation
    2:59 AM, 1 Jul
    All govt offices/Boards & Corporations, except those operating and maintaining essential services, shall remain closed on all Saturdays till 2nd week of August. Lockdown shall continue to remain in force in Containment zones: Karnataka Govt
    2:57 AM, 1 Jul
    There shall be complete lockdown on Sundays from July 5&followed by next 4 Sundays till Aug 2. However, essential activities allowed during night curfew will be permitted during Sunday lockdown too. Marriages already fixed on Sundays will be permitted as per norms: Karnataka Govt
    2:55 AM, 1 Jul
    Only small temples in rural areas with an annual income of less than Rs 10,000, small mosques, dargahs, churches & other religious places will be allowed for public worship from July 1 except in Greater Chennai Police Commissionerate areas & in Containment zones: Tamil Nadu Govt
    8:42 PM, 30 Jun
    Only 60% people of my state get ration that is being provided by the Centre. Why there is such discrimination? I would say 130 crore people across the country should get the ration: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
    8:42 PM, 30 Jun
    Maharashtra reports 245 deaths and 4878 new COVID19 positive cases today. Out of 245 deaths, 95 occurred in the last 48 hours and 150 from the previous period. The total number of cases in the state reaches 1,74,761 including 75,979 active cases: State Health Department
    8:11 PM, 30 Jun
    In the last 24 hours, 620 fresh COVID19 positive cases and 20 deaths have been reported in Gujarat. State tally rises to 32,446 including 23,670 cured/discharged and 1,848 deaths: State Health Department
    8:10 PM, 30 Jun
    West Bengal reports 652 new COVID19 cases and 15 deaths today. Total number of cases rise to 18,559 and death toll is at 668: State Health Department
    8:10 PM, 30 Jun
    8:10 PM, 30 Jun
    Lockdown measures in containment zones stand extended up to July 31. Schools, colleges, cinema halls, swimming pools, gyms, entertainment parks, social, political religious and other large congregation shall remain prohibited till July 31: West Bengal Govt
