Coronavirus: India records over 57,000 COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours; 10.94 lakh recoveries

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Aug 01: Union Health Ministry on Saturday said that India reported a new record surge this morning in coronavirus cases with more than 57,118 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 16,95,988. The country also witnessed 764 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours. The total fatalities due tothe virus now stand at 36,511.

The country's coronavirus tally had crossed the 16 lakh-mark just three days after crossing the 15 lakh infections. More than 10.94 lakh patients have recovered. The recovery rate stood at 64.52 per cent this morning.

It can be seen that it took 183 days for the country to cross 16 lakh coronavirus cases. Kerala had reported the country's first COVID-19 patient on January 30. India crossed the one lakh-mark in COVID cases 110 days later.

More than 60 per cent of total cases in the country and over 50 per cent of total deaths have been recorded in July. The massive surge was reported after the government eased one of the world's strictest shutdowns, announced in March to slow the spread of infections.

Meanwhile, India has tested a total of 1,93,58,659 samples so far. The positivity rate - percentage of patients who have tested positive for coronavirus - stood at 10.86 per cent this morning.