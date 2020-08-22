Coronavirus: India records nearly 70,000 fresh cases, 945 deaths in last 24 hours

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Aug 22: Union Health Ministry on Saturday said that India recorded 69,878 fresh positive cases of coronavirus and 945 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of coronavirus patients in the country has mounted to 29,75,702, while the death toll rose to 55,794.

Of the total cases, 22,22,577 have been successfully treated while one case has been migrated from the country. There are 6,97,330 active cases of COVID-19 in India.\

It can be seen that Maharashtra has continued to be the worst affected by the coronavirus outbreak in the country with COVID-19 tally inching towards seven lakh mark. The total number of positive cases in the state has climbed to 6,57,450 and 21,698 deaths.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu has become the second-worst hit in the country with 3,67,430 COVID-19 cases and 6,340 deaths. Andhra Pradesh is placed at the third spot having reported 3,34,940 confirmed cases and 3,092 deaths, followed by Karnataka (2,64,546 cases, 4,522 deaths) and Delhi (1,58,604 cases and 4,270 deaths).

The Health Ministry further said that there has been a 100 per cent increase in recovered cases in the last 21 days in the country. While 10,94,374 patients had recovered on August 1, the number of recoveries till August 21 stood at 21,58,946 in the country.