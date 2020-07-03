Coronavirus: India records nation's biggest surge in COVID-19 cases; Tally over 6.24 lakh

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, July 03: Union Health Ministry on Friday said that India recorded 20,903 new cases of the coronavirus disease, in the biggest 24-hour jump so far. This has pushed the country's tally to 6,25,544.

According to the data from the Health Ministry, more than one lakh COVID-19 cases were recorded in a week just between June 27 and July 3. The numbers have increased from 5,08,953 to the current 6,25,544.

Second COVID-19 vaccine cleared for human trials as India crosses 6 lakh cases

As many as 379 people succumbed to the viral disease between Thursday and Friday morning taking the death toll to 18,213.

The number of people who have been cured of the deadly virus now stands at 3,79,891 after 20,032 patients were sent home in the past one day. This has teken India's recovery rate to 60.72 per cent.

On Friday morning, the health ministry said that there are 2,27,439 active cases in the country.

COVID-19: Asymptomatic patients can recuperate in isolation at home

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah advised the Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi to ramp up efforts to contain the coronavirus epidemic in the National Capital Region (NCR).

According to the revised guidelines, a person should be clinically assigned as a very mild, pre-symptomatic, or asymptomatic case by the treating medical officer, and such cases should have the requisite facility at their residence for self-isolation and also for quarantining the family contacts.