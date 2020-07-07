Coronavirus: India records more than 7 lakh COVID-19 cases; 22,000 in last 24 hours

  • search
    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 07: Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said that India recorded more than 22,000 cases of the coronavirus and 467 deaths between Monday and Tuesday morning.

    coronavirus

    The corntry's tally now stands at 7,19,665 after the 22,252 fresh infections in a single day. The number of cases in India has mounted to 7 lakh from 6 lakh in just four days as more than 20,000 infections, with over 24,000 in two days.

    The COVID-19 cases increased since January end when the country's first case was reported in Kerala after a student who returned from China's Wuhan came home and tested positive for the viral disease.

    With 20,160 deaths, the number of deaths in India, as a percentage of total cases was 2.80 per cent on Tuesday. It was 2.82 per cent on Monday morning as compared to 3 per cent a week ago.

    According to the Health Ministry, the number of recovered cases among COVID-19 patients rose to 4,39,947 on Tuesday. The datat further said that 15,515 patients have been cured in the last 24 hours.

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 7, 2020, 10:43 [IST]
