Coronavirus: India records more than 29,000 fresh COVID-19 cases, 582 deaths

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, July 15: Union Health Ministry on Wednesday said that India has reached 9,36,181 and its death toll 24,209 in the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

According to the health ministry, there were 29,429 fresh coronavirus cases, for the first time, and 582 deaths across the country in the last 24 hours.

On Tuesday, the health ministry said the daily growth rate of new coronavirus cases is declining each day and that it recorded the daily growth rate for newer cases at 3.24 per cent.

"If we see in the month of March, the daily growth rate of COVID cases was 31.28 per cent, in May it was 9.27 per cent and further reduced to 4.82 per cent in May end and if we see the figures of July 12, the growth rate for newer cases is at 3.24 per cent. There is a progressive decline in the daily growth rate of new cases," Rajesh Bhushan, the health ministry's officer on special duty, said.

Meanwhile, the number of those who have been cured of the disease has gone up to 5,92,031, taking the recovery rate to 63.23 per cent. Between Tuesday and Wednesday morning, 20,572 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country.

While Maharashtra, the worst-hit state in India, has 2,67,665 infections and 10,695 deaths, there are 1,47,324 cases and 2,099 fatalities in Tamil Nadu.

Amid a rise in coronavirus cases, West Bengal has extended the lockdown in 605 containment zones for another three days, till July 19.

According to the central government, there are as many as 20 states and Union territories (UTs) which have a recovery rate percentage more than the national average.