Coronavirus: India records more than 26,000 COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours; Tally nears 8 lakhs

New Delhi, July 10: Union Health Ministry on Friday said that India recorded 26,506 new cases of the coronavirus and 475 deaths in the last 24 hours pushing its infection tally to 7,93,802. According to reports, the country has recorded more than two lakh COVID-19 cases since July 1.

It is also said there were 19,135 patients of the viral disease who were cured between Thursday and Friday morning taking the number of those sent home from hospitals to 4,95,512.

The death toll in India stands at 21,604 after the new fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours. The government has said the country has one of the lowest deaths in the world with deaths per million population at 15.31 which translates to a fatality rate of 2.75 per cent.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra has continued to be the worst-hit state in India with more than 2.30 lakh cases and 9,667 deaths. Tamil Nadu has as many as 1,26,581 COVID-19 cases and 1,765 deaths, while Delhi has reported 107,051 infections and 3,258 deaths till date.