Coronavirus: India records more than 24,000 COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, death toll over 21,000

    New Delhi, July 09: Union Health Ministry on Thursday said that India recorded another 24,879 cases related to coronavirus disease in a 24-hour span, which took its tally of infection to 7,67,296.

    According to the Health Ministry, the total number of active cases in the country stand at 2,69,789. Over 4.7 lakh patients have been cured or discharged.

    So far, as many as 21,129 people have died due to the novel coronavirus, with 487 deaths in the last 24 hours, the health ministry data showed.

    On Wednesday, more than 22,700 cases and 482 fatalities were added to India's tally. But the health ministry said that the recovery rate improved to over 61.5 per cent.

    It also said that the government has roped in specialist doctors from Delhi's AIIMS to provide expert guidance and knowledge support on COVID-19 to doctors handling ICUs in state hospitals, in an effort to reduce the fatality rate.

    Story first published: Thursday, July 9, 2020, 10:20 [IST]
