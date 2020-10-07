Coronavirus: India records 72,000 COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours; Over 56.6 lakh recovered

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Oct 07: Union health minister on Wednesday said that India crossed 67 lakh-mark in total number of COVID-19 cases with a spike of 72,049 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. With 986 deaths reported in the same time, the total death toll has already crossed 1 lakh-mark as it stands at 1,04,555.

On the recovery front, India is seen topping the chart in the world with a recovery rate of 84.7 per cent, data from the health ministry showed.

"India's total recoveries have crossed 56.6 lakh. This has boosted the national Recovery Rate to 84.7 per cent. This sustained high figure is fuelled by 17 States/UTs reporting Recovery Rate higher than the national average," the ministry said.

Meanwhile, the health secretary on Tuesday said, "New recoveries have been more than new cases over the last two weeks. New cases being reported in last 14 days are below from previous highs of 90,000 cases per day."

As far as death toll is concerned, health ministry data reveals that almost 1 in 2 of total coronavirus deaths in the country are concentrated in 25 districts of 8 states, out of which 15 districts are in Maharashtra.