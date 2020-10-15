Coronavirus: India records 67,708 new COVID-19 cases; Crosses 7.3 million mark

New Delhi, Oct 15: Union health minister on Thursday said that India recorded 67,708 new coronavirus infections to take the total caseload past the 7.3 million mark to 7,307,097.

According to the health ministry, this is for the fourth consecutive day the country has recorded less than 70,000 new cases in a day. However, it is a marginal rise from the 63,509 cases reported on Wednesday.

With these latest COVID-19 cases, the number of active cases has reached 812,390 or 11.42 per cent of total cases. There were 81,514 recoveries in the last 24 hours--more than the number of new cases--as overall recoveries reached 6,383,441 or 87.05 per cent of the total cases.

Meanwhile, the disease claimed 680 lives in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 111,266 or 1.53 per cent of the overall caseload.

Also, India's latest COVID-19 figures come on a day schools, cinema halls, multiplexes, entertainment parks and swimming pools reopened with strict protocols in place.

Earlier, the Union home ministry, in its guidelines for the ongoing fifth phase of the nationwide unlock, had allowed these to reopen, but only outside containment zones.

India had crossed the seven million case mark on October 11 amid a sharp fall in the number of new COVID-19 cases per day.

In a tweet, the health ministry said India's case doubling time has improved sharply to 70.4 days from 25.5 in mid-August. A graph attached with the tweet shows India's case doubling time at various stages in the last two months.