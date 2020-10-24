Coronavirus: India records 53,370 new COVID-19 cases; active cases fall below 7 lakh-mark

India all set to operate first Vande Bharat flight to China's Wuhan on October 30

New Delhi, Oct 24: Union health ministry on Saturday said that India's active caseload fell below 7 lakh-mark for the first time in the last two months. According to heath ministry, 53,370 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours.

The total tally stands at 7,814,682 and the number of active cases stands at 6,80,680. A total of 650 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, which has pushed the total death toll to 1,17,956.

It can be seen that the fall in the active cases is being considered as a significant milestone in India's ongoing fight against COVID-19.

According to health ministry, 24 states and union territories at present have less that 20,000 active cases. The list includes, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Mizoram, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Sikkim, Chhattisgarh, Ladakh, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tripura, Himachal Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Puducherry, Manipur, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Odisha and Rajasthan.

On Friday, the health ministry's data said that Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, West Bengal, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha continue to contribute the maximum number of new cases.

Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh account for 81 per cent of the new recovered cases.

On Friday, Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan interacted with officials of Uttar Pradesh to review the COVID-19 situation in the state and said the next three months are going to decisive in determining the situation in the country.