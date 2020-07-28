Coronavirus: India records 47,703 new COVID-19 cases, 654 deaths in 24 hours

YouTube
    New Delhi, July 28: Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said India's COVID-19 tally mounted to 14,83,156 as the country added more than 97,000 cases of the coronavirus disease in two days even as the death toll crossed the 33,000-mark.

    According to the health ministry, the country reported 47,703 new cases of the viral disease and 654 fatalities in the last 24 hours. The death toll is at 33,425. This is the sixth consecutive day that India has recorded more than 45,000 cases in a day.

    The dashboard also showed 35,176 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, which has taken the number of recoveries to 9,52,743. The recovery rate is 64.23 per cent. More than 30,000 patients of the viral disease recovered daily for the last five days.

    On Monday, the government said the case fatality rate in India, which has one of the lowest fatality rates in the world, is progressively falling and it is 2.28 per cent.

      The total number of samples tested up to Monday is 1,73,34,885 and the Union health ministry has said more than five lakh COVID-19 tests have been conducted in a single day over the two consecutive days.

      On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched three state-of-the-art high throughput Indian Council of Medical Research laboratories in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Noida to further ramp up the country's daily coronavirus testing capacity by 30,000.

      The Prime Minister said efforts are underway to increase the capacity to a million in the coming weeks.

      Story first published: Tuesday, July 28, 2020, 10:55 [IST]
