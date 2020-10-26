Coronavirus: India records 45,148 new COVID-19 cases, 480 deaths in the last 24 hours

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Oct 26: Union health ministry on Monday said that India recorded 45,148 new COVID-19 cases and the tally went over 7.9 million in the last 24 hours. India also recorded 480 deaths in the last 24 hours. However, active cases have further fallen down to 653,717 and the recoveries stand at 7,137,228.

The maximum number of recoveries have been reported from states such as Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu.

Dasara: Mysuru gears up for mini 'jamboo savari' amid Covid-19 pandemic

Delhi which had earlier seen a reduction in its daily COVID-19 tally since mid September is now recording increased number of infections in a period of 24 hours. Although, state health minister Satyendar Jain said that the overall coronavirus situation is under control adding the government is doing all it can.

Meanwhile, amid the increasing levels of air pollution in the country especially in the northern parts, experts have suggested all those who live in such places and have recovered from the disease should get a flu shot. Air pollution along with winter season tend to aggravate the spread of COVID-19.