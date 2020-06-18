Coronavirus: India records 12,881 fresh cases of COVID-19 with 334 deaths in last 24 hours

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, June 18: Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday said that the number of coronavirus cases in India reached to 3,66,946 after the country recorded 12,881 fresh cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the Health Ministry, as many as 334 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours in the country and the overall fatalities now stands at 12,237. There are 1,60,384 active cases and 1,94,324 cured or discharged.

The officials said that the death toll surged after Delhi and Maharashtra took into account hundreds of fatalities that were pending review.

It can be seen that the country recorded its first fatality in March when the COVID-19 infection tally was a little over 70.

A data from the Health Ministry shows that the first 5,000 fatalities took 80 days, the latest 5,000 deaths came in just 17 days, with more than 2,500 being reported in the last week.

India's case fatality rate (CFR) or the proportion of death to the total number of cases has gone up to 3.4 per cent from 2.9 per cent with the jump in the death toll.

On Wednesday Prime Minister Narendra Modi held the second round of meeting with the Chief Ministers on the COVID-19 situation where he made it clear there will be not be any further lockdown in the country.