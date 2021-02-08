Coronavirus: India records 11,831 new COVID-19 cases, 84 deaths in last 24 hours

3rd phase of COVID-19 vaccination covering people aged above 50 likely to begin in March: Govt

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Feb 08: Union health ministry on Monday said that India's daily COVID-19 toll remained below 100, with 84 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours. On Sunday, India reported the lowest toll as the figure dipped to 78. On Saturday, the toll was 95. With the number of deaths declining every day, the present death rate is 1.43 per cent.

According to the health ministry, India reported 11,831 new COVID-19 infections taking the total tally to 10,838,184. Active cases dipped further below 1.5 lakh and settled at 1,48,609 which is 1.37 per cent of total cases.

Compared to Sunday's figure, the number of daily cases fell 2 per cent on Monday as 12,059 cases of COVID-19 were recorded on Sunday.

On Saturday, India recorded 11,713 new COVID-19 cases in a day, while 1,05,10,796 people recuperated, pushing the national recovery rate to 97.19 per cent.

The total COVID-19 cases mounted to 1,08,14,304 and the death toll climbed to 1,54,918 with the novel coronavirus virus claiming 95 lives in a span of 24 hours in the country, the data updated at 8 am showed. The COVID-19 case fatality rate stood at 1.43 per cent.