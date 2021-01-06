Coronavirus: India becomes third country to record more than 1.5 lakh deaths

YouTube
    New Delhi, Jan 06: In a recent development, India on Wednesday became the third country to record 1.5 lakh fatalities from the novel coronavirus outbreak. The Union home ministry said that the country recorded 264 fresh fatalities in the last 24 hours which took the death toll to 1,50,114.

    covid

    According to Worldometers, United States has the highest number of fatalities - 3,65,620 - followed by Brazil with 1,97,777 deaths due to the disease.

    The number of fatalities, along with daily caseload, has been steadily falling over the last few weeks in India. The country recorded 16,375 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the lowest in over six months.

    First anti COVID-19 vaccine shots likely by January 13

    The active caseload remained below three lakh for the 16th consecutive day on Wednesday. According to health ministry update, India's active caseload stands at 2,27,546.

    On August 7, India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 6, 2021, 9:57 [IST]
