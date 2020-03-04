Coronavirus in India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah postpones rally in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Mar 04: Telangana BJP on Wednesday said that the scheduled public rally of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on March 15 in Hyderabad, has been postponed to a future date.

It is reportedly said that this decision by the BJP was taken to reduce mass physical contact of people during the public rally, in the current context of serious precautions being undertaken by the Central Government to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

However, the state BJP, in its advisory did not mention the postponed dates but said that Shah's visit and public rally details will be will be informed by the party in due course.

Earlier, a techie in Hyderabad showed up symptoms of coronavirus after he returned from South Korea.

The infected person has been admitted to a hospital in Kakinada in East Godavari hospital of Andhra Pradesh.

The reports of the test samples are awaited.