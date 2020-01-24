  • search
Trending Coronavirus Republic Day Explainers
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Coronavirus in India? Two who returned from China under watch in Mumbai; isolation ward set up

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Jan 24: Two persons who returned from China were kept under medical observation here for possible exposure to the novel coronavirus which has infected a large number of people in the neighbouring country, a BMC health officer said on Friday.

    In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in China, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has created an isolation ward at its Kasturba hospital in Chinchpokali.

    Coronavirus in India? Two who returned from China under watch in Mumbai; isolation ward set up
    Representational Image

    "The isolation ward has been created for diagnosis and treatment of persons suspected to have the coronavirus infection," said Dr Padmaja Keskar, executive health officer of the BMC. Keskar said civic health authorities have been kept two persons, who returned from China, under observation for mild cough and exhibiting cold-related symptoms.

    Indian nurse tested positive for Coronavirus not infected with Wuhan strain

    Further details about the persons kept under surveillance were awaited. She said doctors at the Mumbai International Airport have been asked to send travellers returning from China to the isolation ward if they show any symptoms of the coronavirus.

    "All private doctors in the city have been asked to alert us (the BMC) if they observe symptoms of the coronavirus in anyone who has returned from China," she said.

    According to Kasturba Hospital sources, they have received detailed instructions from the Maharashtra government about the coronavirus and how to deal with the illness and they have been instructed to strictly follow those.

    The coronavirus is a large family of viruses that causes illnesses ranging from the common cold to acute respiratory syndromes, but the virus that has killed people in China is a novel strain and not seen before. Common symptoms of the novel coronavirus strain include respiratory symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties, according to the WHO.

    More MUMBAI News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus mumbai

    Story first published: Friday, January 24, 2020, 13:38 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 24, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X