Coronavirus in China increases demand for N95 face masks from India

    Madurai, Jan 30: The manufacturers who produce N95 masks in Madurai, Tamil Nadu in India are working extra hours to produce N95 masks as demand soars in China due to the outbreak of the fatal Coronavirus.

    Abhilash, MD, AM Mediwear, said to the news agency ANI, "We're getting huge number of orders from Indian exporters who will send masks to China. We've doubled our production."

    The disposable N95 mask (respirator) is a safety device that covers the nose and mouth and helps protect the wearer from breathing in some hazardous substances. An N95 mask protects people from breathing in small particles in the air such as dust and mold. This mask can be used for several hours.

    2019-nCoV: In Australia, scientists grow exact copy of coronavirus in a lab

    Meanwhile, the outbreak of Corona Virus has led China's National Health Commission to deploy masks to healthcare workers. Millions of masks have been sent to residents of Wuhan, according to reports.

      The demand for N95 mask in China has led to an increase in cost by at least 50 per cent. It is making Indian manufacturers and dealers earn more.

      Several Indian manufacturers hiked prices of the mask viewing the demand. The dealers who used to buy N95 masks at Rs 25 a piece, now it is sold at least Rs 38.

      The other varieties of N95plus masks are much higher price.

      X