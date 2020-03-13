Coronavirus impact on Madhya Pradesh floor test? What Kamal Nath discussed with Governor

oi-Deepika S

Bhopal, Mar 13: Coronavirus has become pandemic. The havoc wrought by the noval virus is now there for all to see. But will the deadly disease affect the Madhya Pradesh floor test, crucial for chief minister Kamal Nath, after the exit of 22 Congress MLAs loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia pushed his government to the brink of collapse.

The senior Congress leader reportedly referred to the coronavirus pandemic during his meeting with the Governor on the inevitable floor test.

Politics in Madhya Pradesh has been infected by the coronavirus, quipped the chief minister.

"The coronavirus to yahan politics me hai...baad me dekha jayega (the coronavirus is here in politics... will see later)," Nath said when asked about threat of the viral infection in Madhya Pradesh.

The chief minister was speaking to reporters outside Raj Bhavan after meeting Governor Lalji Tandon.

The Kamal Nath government, which assumed office in December 2018, plunged into crisis after a rebellion by a section of Congress MLAs earlier this week.

Kamal Nath plans to postpone MP assembly session

Reportedly, Kamal Nath is mulling to postpone the state assembly session slated to open March 16 while India battles a growing epidemic of the new coronavirus disease, Covid-19.

Declared a "controllable" pandemic (see definition) by the World Health Organisation, the coronavirus has infected over 70 and killed one in India. No cases have been reported in Madhya Pradesh, and tests so far have come out negative, according to a PTI report dated March 12.

If this happens, the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh will get time to reach out to the rebel MLA's ahead of the crucial floor test.

The number game

Now that 22 MLAs of the Congress have tendered their resignations, the strength of the Congress drops to 92 on its own. The Congress has seven allegiance legislators and that makes the tally 100. The BJP on the other hand has 107 on its own.

Prior to the resignations, the half way mark was 115. The Congress had 115 and the BJP 107, while the others are 7. With two seats vacant in the 230 member house, the half way mark stood at 115.

Now once the speaker accepts the resignations, the house strength would come down by 24. This means that the half way mark would be 102. The Congress in this scenario would have 92 and the BJP, 107.