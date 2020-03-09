  • search
    Coronavirus: IAF aircraft to leave for Iran tonight to bring back Indians

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 09: An Indian Air Force transport aircraft will be sent to Iran on Monday night to bring back Indians stranded in the coronavirus-hit nation, official sources said.

    The C-17 Globemaster military aircraft is expected to depart from the Hindon airbase around 8 pm, they said. About 2,000 Indians are living in Iran, a country that has witnessed increasing numbers of coronavirus cases in the last few days.

    Three days ago, a Mahan airline plane had brought swab samples of 300 Indians from Iran to India. The Union Health Ministry was initially considering setting up a laboratory in Iran to test Indians living in the country for coronavirus.

    However, the plan was shelved due to logistical issues.

    Story first published: Monday, March 9, 2020, 18:08 [IST]
