    New Delhi, Mar 26: Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a nationwide lockdown till April 14 over the novel coronavirus pandemic, several truck drivers in West Bengal are left stranded as they fail to find food next to the highway.

    These truck drivers travel hundreds of kilometres to carry gas tankers for filling LPG gas cylinders.

    More than 1,000 tankers, that are part of the required services in the lockdown, are now stranded on the National Highway 116B in Mecheda to Haldia route.

    In a report, it is said that due to non-availability of vegetables, the services of dhabas and road side food stations, are closed.

    With no shops open next to the highway, the truck drivers are finding it difficult even to move their trucks from one point to another after the police has demanded people not to hit the streets and stay home.

    Also, it can be seen that the truck drivers are stuck in a situation where they have to deliver these essential items and also respect the law and order.

    COVID-19 lockdown: Experts peg India’s cost at Rs 9 lakh crore

    On Tuesday, PM Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to contain the outbreak of coronavirus. The central and the state governments have taken several safety measures to ensure that the supply of all essential goods continue smoothly.

    Story first published: Thursday, March 26, 2020, 10:15 [IST]
