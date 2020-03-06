Coronavirus: How one can fight against COVID-19

New Delhi, Mar 06: With more than 95,000 reported cases of coronavirus globally and 3,281 deaths, China reported 143 cases and most of them have been reported from the Hubei province, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said at its daily briefing.

Several ways, such as avoiding close contact with people who are sick by at least maintaining three-feet distance between yourself and anyone who is coughing or sneezing, there is another way that could help in preventing the deadly virus from infecting an individual.

Speaking to OneIndia, Dr Arun Sashidhar, a Neuroscientist at NIMHANS said, "Sleep is one aspect where our human body is trying to reorganise and boost immunity. If an individual is suffering from fever, the immune system is in process of identifying the trouble maker and fix the blood supply. Now, in sleeping, the proteins raise only when the immune system is functioning properly. Due to lack of sleep, an individual's body fail to provide better immune system and hence can become a prey for different virus."

The neuroscientist further said that eating well-cooked food and having a better sleep would help the immune system function better.

In a latest development, the Delhi government has directed all the schools in the city to suspend morning assembly as a precautionary measure for coronavirus.

It is reportedly said that the Directorate of Education (DoE) has advised schools to withhold biometric attendance for staff till further orders.