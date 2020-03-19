  • search
    Coronavirus: Here is the list of Helpline numbers for states and UTs

    New Delhi, Mar 19: The total number of confirmed viral coronavirus pandemic cases in the country rose to 151, which includes three death cases in Delhi, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

    In order to aid the cirtizens the government has extended helplines and websites to inform, answer and act to the queries and complaints regarding coronavirus, to control the spread of the disease.

    Here are the coronavirus helpline Numbers of States & Union Territories (UTs):

    1. Andhra Pradesh: 0866-2410978
    2. Arunachal Pradesh: 9436055743
    3. Assam: 6913347770
    4. Bihar: 104
    5. Chhattisgarh: 104
    6. Goa: 104
    7. Gujarat: 104
    8. Haryana: 8558893911
    9. Himachal Pradesh: 104
    10. Jharkhand: 104
    11. Karnataka: 104
    12. Kerala: 0471-2552056
    13. Madhya Pradesh: 0755-2527177
    14. Maharashtra: 020-26127394
    15. Manipur: 3852411668
    16. Meghalaya: 108
    17. Mizoram: 102
    18. Nagaland: 7005539653
    19. Odisha: 9439994859
    20. Punjab: 104
    21. Rajasthan: 0141-2225624
    22. Sikkim: 104
    23. Tamil Nadu: 044-29510500
    24. Telangana: 104
    25. Tripura: 0381-2315879
    26. Uttarakhand: 104
    27. Uttar Pradesh: 18001805145
    28. West Bengal: 1800313444222, 03323412600,

    Union Territory (UT) Helpline Numbers:

    • Andaman and Nicobar Islands: 03192-232102
    • Chandigarh: 9779558282
    • Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu: 104
    • Delhi: 011-22307145
    • Jammu & Kashmir: 01912520982, 0194-2440283
    • Ladakh: 01982256462
    • Lakshadweep: 104
    • Puducherry: 104

    Story first published: Thursday, March 19, 2020, 8:24 [IST]
