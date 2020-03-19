For Quick Alerts
Coronavirus: Here is the list of Helpline numbers for states and UTs
New Delhi, Mar 19: The total number of confirmed viral coronavirus pandemic cases in the country rose to 151, which includes three death cases in Delhi, Karnataka and Maharashtra.
In order to aid the cirtizens the government has extended helplines and websites to inform, answer and act to the queries and complaints regarding coronavirus, to control the spread of the disease.
Here are the coronavirus helpline Numbers of States & Union Territories (UTs):
- Andhra Pradesh: 0866-2410978
- Arunachal Pradesh: 9436055743
- Assam: 6913347770
- Bihar: 104
- Chhattisgarh: 104
- Goa: 104
- Gujarat: 104
- Haryana: 8558893911
- Himachal Pradesh: 104
- Jharkhand: 104
- Karnataka: 104
- Kerala: 0471-2552056
- Madhya Pradesh: 0755-2527177
- Maharashtra: 020-26127394
- Manipur: 3852411668
- Meghalaya: 108
- Mizoram: 102
- Nagaland: 7005539653
- Odisha: 9439994859
- Punjab: 104
- Rajasthan: 0141-2225624
- Sikkim: 104
- Tamil Nadu: 044-29510500
- Telangana: 104
- Tripura: 0381-2315879
- Uttarakhand: 104
- Uttar Pradesh: 18001805145
- West Bengal: 1800313444222, 03323412600,
Union Territory (UT) Helpline Numbers:
- Andaman and Nicobar Islands: 03192-232102
- Chandigarh: 9779558282
- Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu: 104
- Delhi: 011-22307145
- Jammu & Kashmir: 01912520982, 0194-2440283
- Ladakh: 01982256462
- Lakshadweep: 104
- Puducherry: 104