  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Coronavirus: Health Ministry issues memorandum for staff

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 04: In view of several of its officers having tested positive for COVID-19, the Union health ministry issued an office memorandum advising all the staff to follow precautionary measures in order to contain the spread of the disease.

    Coronavirus: Health Ministry issues memorandum for staff

    The office memorandum stated that it has been noticed that at times, social distancing is not being maintained on the office premises (Nirman Bhawan).

    Defence Secretary tests positive for COVID-19

    "...the number of COVID-19 positive cases is going up steadily and many officers of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare have tested COVID-19 positive. It has been noted that at times, social distancing is not being maintained on the office premises," the memorandum read.

    Listing a series of precautionary measures to be followed "strictly", the ministry said wearing of masks is mandatory for all employees, only asymptomatic persons shall be allowed to attend office and the staff should maintain social distancing mandatorily.

    Meetings and conferences should not be conducted physically and may be organised through video-conferencing, and work from home should be facilitated in case of an emergent situation, it said.

    All the JSs and EAs concerned shall ensure that their officers and staff attend office at staggered working hours as per a DoPT office memorandum, it stated.

    According to the office memorandum, the entire premises of the health ministry, including the washrooms, elevators and staircases, will be closed for a thorough sanitation on June 6-7.

    The ministry advised discouraging the entry of visitors into the office complex and sanctioning leave whenever a request for self-quarantine is received.

    It also advised against using each other's phones, desks and other work tool and equipment, loitering and crowding in the corridors, and urged the staff to maintain respiratory etiquettes.

    "Gathering of five or more persons at any place in the office is strictly prohibited," the memorandum said, adding that social distancing of at least one metre should strictly be followed while walking, seating or queuing up for entry and inside the office building.

    "All employees should try and use the stairs as far as possible except those who may have problems using the staircase. The movement of physical receipt/file should be discouraged so as to avoid the infection through frequent touching of papers," it read.

    "All officials are advised to take care of their own health and look out for symptoms such as fever, respiratory problems and, if feeling unwell, should leave the workplace immediately after informing their reporting officers," it stated.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus health ministry

    Story first published: Thursday, June 4, 2020, 9:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 4, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue