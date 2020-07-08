  • search
    Coronavirus: Gujarat high court to remain closed after 7 persons test positive for COVID-19

    Ahmedabad, July 08: As many as six staff members of the High Court registry and one constable from Vigilance Department were found positive for COVID-19, the Gujarat High Court will remain closed from Wednesday till July 10 for sanitisation of the entire premises.

    In a circular, the high court said, "It is resolved that the entire premises of the High Court be shut down for three days starting from Wednesday, July 8 to Friday, July 10."

    The circular further stated that the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation will carry out a thorough and comprehensive exercise for cleaning and sanitising the entire premises of the High Court, Judicial Academy and Auditorium, offices, record rooms, washroom etc during this period.

    Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday said that India's coronavirus total cases rose to 7,42,417, with 22,752 new cases in the last 24 hours. The toll increases by 482 to 20,642.

    According to the data, currently, there are 2,64,944 active cases across the country, while 4,56,830 patients have been cured or discharged, and one has migrated.

      A total of 1,04,73,771 samples have been tested for COVID-19 till date. Of these, 2,62,679 samples were tested yesterday, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

      Story first published: Wednesday, July 8, 2020, 13:21 [IST]
