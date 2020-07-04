  • search
Trending Coronavirus
    Coronavirus: Gujarat CM takes stock of preparedness to tackle pandemic in the state

    Surat, July 04: Concerned over the recent rise in the coronavirus cases in Surat, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel arrived in the city on Saturday to take stock of preparedness to tackle the pandemic.

    Surat has seen a worrisome rise in coronavirus cases over the last few days, with several persons testing positive at Katargam, Varachha and Sarthana localities, which are home to diamond polishing units and workers.

    Rupani and Patel, who is also the state health minister, will hold a meeting with the district collector, city civic chief and health officials to take stock of the outbreak and steps being taken to contain the spread.

    The Chief Minister is accompanied by chief secretary Anil Mukim and chief secretary to the chief minister K Kailasanathan. The diamond polishing units in the city have been hit by the outbreak, as they were ordered to remain shut for a week starting June 30 after 570 workers and their relatives tested positive for the infection in a month.

    On Friday, the Surat Municipal Corporation also ordered the closure of paan shops in affected localities in its effort to contain the viral spread.

    Surat has so far reported 5,461 COVID-19 cases, of which 198 persons have succumbed to the infection and 1,803 patients are currently undergoing treatment at various hospitals.

    Story first published: Saturday, July 4, 2020, 14:11 [IST]
