Coronavirus: Group of Ministers chair meeting to review, monitor and evaluate deadly virus

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 13: The Centre on Thursday constituted a second round of high-level Group of Ministers meeting headed by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan over the issue on coronavirus outbreak and its impact in India.

    The Group of Ministers (GOM) has been put in place to review, monitor and evaluate the measures taken to tackle the deadly virus outbreak in the country.

    During the meeting, Harsh Vardhan confirmed that three positive coronavirus cases have been recorded in India. All the cases are from Kerala with a travel history to Wuhan in China.

    It is reportedly said that the ministers were informed that a total of 2,315 flights have been screened at various airports across the country. It is also said that more than two lakh passengers have been screened.

    Speaking to reporters Harsh Vardhan said, "We have been monitoring the situation with all states chief secretaries via video conferencing every day. We have been interacting with foreign affairs ministers of other countries and defence ministry on the coronavirus outbreak."

    "Even in Parliament session, I have made statements and shared all the necessary information in both Houses," he added.

    The cases that have tested positive for coronavirus were also discussed in the meeting. Measures that were taken to prevent the spread of the deadly virus were also discussed.

    Meanwhile, more than 15,500 people are presently under community surveillance in more than 30 states and Union Territories. Out of a total of 1,671 samples, only 3 were found positive.

    Read more about:

    coronavirus harsh vardhan s jaishankar

    Story first published: Thursday, February 13, 2020, 16:18 [IST]
