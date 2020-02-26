  • search
Trending Balakot Delhi Riots
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Coronavirus: Govt removes certain kind of gas masks, surgical blades from banned export list

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 26: The government has removed eight more items including a certain kind of gas masks and surgical blades from the list of banned export items, according to a commerce ministry notification.

    Last month, the government had put a ban on exports of all kinds of personal protection equipment including N-95 masks and masks used to protect people from air borne particles amid outbreak of deadly Coronavirus in China.

    Coronavirus: Govt removes certain kind of gas masks, surgical blades from banned export list
    Representational Image

    On February 8, the government removed surgical masks and gloves from the banned list. According to a notification of the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT), eight more items are now "freely exportable".

    How deadly is coronavirus? It's still too early to tell

      NEWS AT 3 PM, FEBRUARY 26th, 2020

      These items are - all ophthalmic instruments and appliances except medical goggles; surgical blades; non-woven shoe covers; breathing appliances used by airmen, divers, mountaineers or firemen; gas masks with chemical absorbent for filtration against poisonous vapour, smoke, gases; HDPE (high-density polyethylene) tarpaulin/plastic tarpaulin; PVC (Polyvinyl Chloride) conveyor belt and biopsy punch.

      "However, export of all other personal protection equipment including N-95 masks or other items not specified in the exceptions above shall remain prohibited," it said.

      More CORONAVIRUS News

      Read more about:

      coronavirus exports china

      Story first published: Wednesday, February 26, 2020, 15:04 [IST]
      Other articles published on Feb 26, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X