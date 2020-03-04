Coronavirus: Govt releases 24×7 helpline number, email id to report any suspected cases

  • search
    New Delhi, Mar 04: In the wake of coronavirus outbreak and after 6 confirmed cases so far, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday assured citizens through tweet, he wrote, "no need to panic" and released a 24×7 helpline number (+91 1123978046) and email id (ncov2019@gmail.com) to report any suspected cases and to seek any help.

    According to the report, the calls in the helpline were quickly answered by the staffers at the control room, who claimed to be from the Health Ministry.

    No need to panic, assures PM after 2 fresh cases of coronavirus

    Reports also suggested that the helpline number was also open to Indians residing abroad.

    Common signs of Coronavirus:

    The common signs of the coronavirus infection include respiratory symptoms, fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties.

    In more severe cases, the infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death.

    Standard recommendations to prevent infection spread include:

    • Regular hand washing or using sanitizer
    • Using Mask or covering the mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing
    • Thoroughly cooking meat and eggs
    • Avoid close contact with anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness such as coughing and sneezing

    The Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) epidemic is picking up the pace in India after infecting tens of thousands of people and killing more than 3,000 in over 60 countries worldwide.

    India reported three new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of positive cases to six so far.

