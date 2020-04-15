  • search
    Coronavirus: Govt declares 170 districts hotspots, 207 as non-hotspots

    New Delhi, Apr 15: Health Ministry on Wednesday said that districts across the country have been divided into hotspots, non-hotspots, and green zone. While 170 districts have been classified as hotspots, a total of 207 districts have been declared as non-hotspots.

    Districts are divided into 3 zones

    Hotspots are the districts where the absolute number of Covid-19 cases reported are high or the rate of growth of positive cases is high. Whereas, non-hotspots are the areas that have reported cases of Covid-19 but the number is limited.

    Green zone districts are where no case of novel coronavirus has been reported.

    Addressing his daily presser, Lav Agrawal, Joint Secretary Ministry of Health told media that Cabinet Secretary held a video conference on Wednesday with all state chief secretaries, DGPs, health secretaries, collectors, SPs, municipal commissioners and CMOs.

    During the meeting, he said, the Cabinet Secretary discussed the field-level implementation of containment strategy in hotspots.

    As per the containment strategy, a special team will search for active cases in contained clusters. Samples will be collected and tested of all symptomatic people within the cluster even if they have had no direct or indirect contact with a positive patient or travel history.

    "Areas that are reporting cases but are not hotspots could become potential hotspots in the future," Lav Aggarwal said.

    Lav Aggarwal also said that the health ministry has issued a fresh set of guidelines to the state, urging the government to give thurst to dedicate Covid-19 hospitals and contact tracing. The states have also been asked to focus on clinical management in buffer zones - areas near containment zones - and non-containment zones.

    A total of 1,173 cases were reported in the last 24 hours taking the total number to 11,439 including 1,306 people who have recovered. The death toll now stands at 377. Agarwal also said that approximately 11.41 percent patients are recovering.

