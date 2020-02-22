  • search
Trending FATF Donald Trump
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Coronavirus: Government asks citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Singapore

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 22: In furtherance to the travel advisory issued earlier in the wake of the deadly coronavirus outbreak, the government on Saturday advised citizens to avoid all non-essential travel to Singapore.

    It also said screening at airports is now being planned for flight passengers coming to India from Kathmandu, Indonesia, Vietnam and Malaysia from Monday.

    Coronavirus: Government asks citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Singapore
    Representational Image

    Currently, passengers from China, Hong Kong, Thailand, South Korea, Singapore and Japan are screened at 21 designated airports in the country for a possible exposure to the novel coronavirus.

    The decision was taken during a review meeting chaired by the Cabinet Secretary to take a stock of the status, actions taken and preparedness of states and UTs regarding management of novel coronavirus (COVID19) here on Saturday, the Union Heath Ministry said.

    "In furtherance to the travel advisory issued earlier, citizens are advised to avoid all non-essential travel to Singapore," the ministry said in a statement.

    Coronavirus: China 'deliberately delaying' IAF flight to evacuate Indians

    As on date, 21,805 passengers have been brought under community surveillance. In addition, 3,97,152 flight passengers and 9,695 travellers at sea ports have been screened, it said.

    After a detailed review, in addition to the screening as per earlier advisories, universal screening at airports is now being planned for flights from Kathmandu, Indonesia, Vietnam and Malaysia from Monday, the ministry said.

    Secretaries of ministries of Health, Civil Aviation, Defence, Information and Broadcasting, DG AFMS and representatives from External Affairs Ministry, Home Affairs Ministry, Bureau of Immigration, ITBP and Army were also present at the meeting, the statement said.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus citizens travel advisory singapore death toll

    Story first published: Saturday, February 22, 2020, 15:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 22, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X