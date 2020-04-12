  • search
    Coronavirus: Govt approves export of hydroxychloroquine to 13 countries

    New Delhi, Apr 12: The Centre has also approved the release of anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine to 13 countries, after taking into consideration the country's domestic requirements and the buffer stock available, government spokesperson KS Dhatwalia said.

    Hydroxychloroquine is used to treat malaria and rheumatoid conditions such as arthritis.

    Representational Image

    A consignment of hydroxychloroquine from India arrived in the United States on Saturday, days after New Delhi lifted a ban on export of the anti-malaria drug, seen as a possible cure for COVID-19, to the US and some other countries on humanitarian grounds.

    Earlier this week, India at the request of President Donald Trump cleared the export of 35.82 lakh tablets of hydroxychloroquine to the US along with nine metric tons of active pharmaceutical ingredient or API required in the manufacturing of the drug.

    Story first published: Sunday, April 12, 2020, 20:08 [IST]
