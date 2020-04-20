  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Coronavirus: Full list of containment zones in Delhi

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 20: Delhi has been hit badly by the coronavirus pandemic. To take control of the situation, the Delhi government has identified several containment zones in a bid to curb the spread of the pandemic.

    Coronavirus: Full list of containment zones in Delhi

    The COVID-19 outbreak has claimed 42 lives and infected over 1,707 people, statistics available at the time of writing this copy says. The figure is inclusive of 72 patients who have recovered and discharged. By April 18, the total number of areas identified as containment zones stood at 76, with 8 new additions.

    What is a containment zone:

    A containment zone is a specific geographical area where positive cases of COVID-19 are found. Strict movement restrictions are in place to prevent the further spread of the virus.

    These zones are made to map the local transmission and prevent the spread of the virus.

    Under this some lanes or neighbourhoods as declared as containment zones even if it has one case.

    The MHA in its advisory said that the relaxations post April 20, will however not apply to the containment zones.

    Here is a look at the full list of containment zones in Delhi:

    1. Entire affected street near Gandhi Park, Malviya Nagar

    2. Entire affected street of Gali No 5, 6 & 7, L 1 Sangam Vihar

    3. The affected area around H. No.A-176, Deoli Extension

    4. Shop No J-4/49, Khirki Extension, Khirki village, New Delhi

    5. Jain Moholla, Pandit Mohalla from Epic Centre 715, Chirag Delhi

    6. Boundary start from B-4/200 and cover the whole locality till backside of Humayun lane includes, Ashiana complex and B-4/206 Safdarjung Enclave, New Delhi

    7. House no. 50, Hauz Rani, New Delhi from Mother Dairy to back corner of Raja Ram Mohan School, Hauz Rani, New Delhi

    8. Entire effected area around house number 859/20, L-II, Sangam Vihar, New Delhi

    9. House no. 153/B, 4th floor, Savitri Nagar, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi

    10. Shahjahanabad society, plot no 1, Sector 11, Dwarka

    11. Dinpur Village

    12. Gali No. 5 & 5A, H-2 Block, Bengali Colony, Mahavir Enclave

    13. C-2, Block, Janakpuri, Kothi No- 119

    14. Markaz Masjid and Nizamuddin Basti

    15. Nizamuddin West (G and D block) areas

    16. Area of Street/Gali No. 18 to 22 of Zakir Nagar and nearby area of Abu Bakar Masjid of Zakir Nagar 10 (Core) rest of Zakir Nagar as Buffer Zone

    17. H. No. 811 to 829 and 842 to 835 - Khadda Colony, Jaitpur, Extension, Part-II

    18. H. No. 1144 to 1134 and 618 to 623 - Khadda Colony, Jaitpur, Extension, Part-II

    19. Gali No. 16, Kachhi Colony, Madanpur Khadar, Extension, Delhi

    20. Mehela Mohalla, Madanpur Khadar, Delhi

    21. H-Block, Near Umra Masjid, Abu Fazal Enclave

    22. E-Block, Abu Fazal Enclave, Delhi

    23. H No. 97 to 107 and H. No. 120-127 Kailash Hills, East of Kailash

    24. E-Block (E-284 to E-294) East of Kailash, Delhi

    25. H. No. 53 to 55 & 25, Shera Mohalla, Garhi, East of Kailash

    26. Gali no. 1,2 &3, block D, Sangam Vihar, house no 112B, Gali No. 2, New Delhi

    27. Entire gali starting from house no. G-54 to F-107 & entire gali starting from H. No.

    CN-854 to H. No. 137, Chhurriya Mohalla, Tughlakabad Village, Delhi

    28. Gali No. 6, A Block, Abu Fazal Enclave, Shaheen Bagh, Delhi

    29. Gali No. 26 & 26B, H. No. 2056 to 2092 & Gali No 27 and 27B, H. No. 2063 to 2083, Tughlakabad Extension, Delhi

    30. (Whole Gali H. No. 48 to Chaupal), A block, Khizrabad, New Friends Colony, Delhi

    31. B Block Jhangirpuri

    32. Gali No. 1 to 10 (1 to 1000) C Block Jhangirpuri

    33. 1100 Wali Gali (H. No. 1181-1200), 1200 Wali Gali (H. No. 1238-1268), 1300 Wali Gali (H. No. 1306-1331), H-3 Block, Jhangirpuri, Delhi

    34. G, H and I Block, Police Colony, Model Town, Delhi

    35. H. No. 716 to 785, H. No. 786 to 860, H. No. 861 to 950 K-Block, Jhangirpuri, Delhi

    36. H. No 141 to H. No 180, Gali no. 14, Kalyanpuri

    37. Mansara Apartments, Vasundhara Enclave

    38. 3 Galis of Khichripur including Gali containing H. No. 5/387 Khichripur

    39. Gali No 9, Pandav Nagar, Delhi 110092

    40. Vardhaman Apartments, Mayur Vihar, Phase I, Extension

    41. Mayurdhwaj Apartments, I P Extension, Patparganj

    42. Gali no. 4, from H. No. J- 3/115 (Nagar Dairy) to H. No. J- 3/108 (towards Anar wali Masjid Chowk), Kishan Kunj Extension

    43. Gali No. 4, from H. No J- 3/101 to H. No. J - 3/107 Krishan Kunj Extension

    44. Gali No. 5, A Block ( From H No. A- 176 to A-189), West Vinod Nagar

    45. E-Pocket, GTB Enclave

    46. J & K, L and H pockets Dilshad Garden; G, H, J, Blocks old Seemapuri

    47. F- 70 to 90 block Dilshad Colony

    48. Pratap Khand, Jhilmil Colony

    49. Gali No. 3, 4 and 5 East Ram Nagar, Shahadara

    50. Shastri Market, including J.J. Cluster of South Moti Bagh

    51. Bengali Market/ Babar Road adjoining area of Todarmal Road, Babar Lane and School Lane, New Delhi

    52. Israel Camp, Rangpuri Pahari, New Delhi and its adjoining Buffer Zone

    53. Budh Nagar, Inderpuri, New Delhi and its adjoining Buffer Zone

    54. Sadar Bazaar, Central District

    55. Chandni Mahal, Central District

    56. Nabi Karim, Central District

    57. Balaji Apartment, Sant Nagar, Burari, Delhi - 110084

    58. Bara Hindu Rao Area, Delhi

    59. NawabGanj Area, Delhi

    60. Oberoi Apartments

    61. In and around area of G-174, Capital Greens, DLF, Motinagar, New Delhi 110015

    62. In and around area of B- 1/2, Paschim Vihar

    63. In and around area of 11/3, 2nd Floor Ashok Nagar

    64. In and around area of H. No. A-30, Mansarovar Garden

    65. In and around area of A-1B/75A, Krishna Apartment, Pashchim Vihar, Delhi - 110063

    66. In and around area of A-280, JJ Colony, Madipur

    67. In and around area of 36/4, East Patel Nagar, Delhi 110008

    68. In and around area of C-105, Hari Nagar, New Delhi

    69. In and around area of B-333, Hari Nagar, New Delhi

    70. In and around area of C-785, Third Floor, Camp No 2, Nangloi, Delhi

    71. In and around area of RZ-168, K2 Block, Nihal Vihar, Delhi

    72. In and around area of G-1, 2nd floor, Mansarovar Garden, Delhi

    73. House number 62, Gali No. 4, B-Block, Shastri Park, Delhi

    74. E-51, Main Road, Shastri Park, Delhi & E-21, Gali No. 8, Shastri Park, Delhi

    75. T-606, Gali No. 18, Gautampuri, Delhi

    76. A-97, 98 and 99, Near Buland Masjid, Shastri Park, Delhi

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus new delhi

    Story first published: Monday, April 20, 2020, 8:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 20, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X