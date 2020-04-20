Coronavirus: Full list of containment zones in Delhi
New Delhi, Apr 20: Delhi has been hit badly by the coronavirus pandemic. To take control of the situation, the Delhi government has identified several containment zones in a bid to curb the spread of the pandemic.
The COVID-19 outbreak has claimed 42 lives and infected over 1,707 people, statistics available at the time of writing this copy says. The figure is inclusive of 72 patients who have recovered and discharged. By April 18, the total number of areas identified as containment zones stood at 76, with 8 new additions.
What is a containment zone:
A containment zone is a specific geographical area where positive cases of COVID-19 are found. Strict movement restrictions are in place to prevent the further spread of the virus.
These zones are made to map the local transmission and prevent the spread of the virus.
Under this some lanes or neighbourhoods as declared as containment zones even if it has one case.
The MHA in its advisory said that the relaxations post April 20, will however not apply to the containment zones.
Here is a look at the full list of containment zones in Delhi:
1. Entire affected street near Gandhi Park, Malviya Nagar
2. Entire affected street of Gali No 5, 6 & 7, L 1 Sangam Vihar
3. The affected area around H. No.A-176, Deoli Extension
4. Shop No J-4/49, Khirki Extension, Khirki village, New Delhi
5. Jain Moholla, Pandit Mohalla from Epic Centre 715, Chirag Delhi
6. Boundary start from B-4/200 and cover the whole locality till backside of Humayun lane includes, Ashiana complex and B-4/206 Safdarjung Enclave, New Delhi
7. House no. 50, Hauz Rani, New Delhi from Mother Dairy to back corner of Raja Ram Mohan School, Hauz Rani, New Delhi
8. Entire effected area around house number 859/20, L-II, Sangam Vihar, New Delhi
9. House no. 153/B, 4th floor, Savitri Nagar, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi
10. Shahjahanabad society, plot no 1, Sector 11, Dwarka
11. Dinpur Village
12. Gali No. 5 & 5A, H-2 Block, Bengali Colony, Mahavir Enclave
13. C-2, Block, Janakpuri, Kothi No- 119
14. Markaz Masjid and Nizamuddin Basti
15. Nizamuddin West (G and D block) areas
16. Area of Street/Gali No. 18 to 22 of Zakir Nagar and nearby area of Abu Bakar Masjid of Zakir Nagar 10 (Core) rest of Zakir Nagar as Buffer Zone
17. H. No. 811 to 829 and 842 to 835 - Khadda Colony, Jaitpur, Extension, Part-II
18. H. No. 1144 to 1134 and 618 to 623 - Khadda Colony, Jaitpur, Extension, Part-II
19. Gali No. 16, Kachhi Colony, Madanpur Khadar, Extension, Delhi
20. Mehela Mohalla, Madanpur Khadar, Delhi
21. H-Block, Near Umra Masjid, Abu Fazal Enclave
22. E-Block, Abu Fazal Enclave, Delhi
23. H No. 97 to 107 and H. No. 120-127 Kailash Hills, East of Kailash
24. E-Block (E-284 to E-294) East of Kailash, Delhi
25. H. No. 53 to 55 & 25, Shera Mohalla, Garhi, East of Kailash
26. Gali no. 1,2 &3, block D, Sangam Vihar, house no 112B, Gali No. 2, New Delhi
27. Entire gali starting from house no. G-54 to F-107 & entire gali starting from H. No.
CN-854 to H. No. 137, Chhurriya Mohalla, Tughlakabad Village, Delhi
28. Gali No. 6, A Block, Abu Fazal Enclave, Shaheen Bagh, Delhi
29. Gali No. 26 & 26B, H. No. 2056 to 2092 & Gali No 27 and 27B, H. No. 2063 to 2083, Tughlakabad Extension, Delhi
30. (Whole Gali H. No. 48 to Chaupal), A block, Khizrabad, New Friends Colony, Delhi
31. B Block Jhangirpuri
32. Gali No. 1 to 10 (1 to 1000) C Block Jhangirpuri
33. 1100 Wali Gali (H. No. 1181-1200), 1200 Wali Gali (H. No. 1238-1268), 1300 Wali Gali (H. No. 1306-1331), H-3 Block, Jhangirpuri, Delhi
34. G, H and I Block, Police Colony, Model Town, Delhi
35. H. No. 716 to 785, H. No. 786 to 860, H. No. 861 to 950 K-Block, Jhangirpuri, Delhi
36. H. No 141 to H. No 180, Gali no. 14, Kalyanpuri
37. Mansara Apartments, Vasundhara Enclave
38. 3 Galis of Khichripur including Gali containing H. No. 5/387 Khichripur
39. Gali No 9, Pandav Nagar, Delhi 110092
40. Vardhaman Apartments, Mayur Vihar, Phase I, Extension
41. Mayurdhwaj Apartments, I P Extension, Patparganj
42. Gali no. 4, from H. No. J- 3/115 (Nagar Dairy) to H. No. J- 3/108 (towards Anar wali Masjid Chowk), Kishan Kunj Extension
43. Gali No. 4, from H. No J- 3/101 to H. No. J - 3/107 Krishan Kunj Extension
44. Gali No. 5, A Block ( From H No. A- 176 to A-189), West Vinod Nagar
45. E-Pocket, GTB Enclave
46. J & K, L and H pockets Dilshad Garden; G, H, J, Blocks old Seemapuri
47. F- 70 to 90 block Dilshad Colony
48. Pratap Khand, Jhilmil Colony
49. Gali No. 3, 4 and 5 East Ram Nagar, Shahadara
50. Shastri Market, including J.J. Cluster of South Moti Bagh
51. Bengali Market/ Babar Road adjoining area of Todarmal Road, Babar Lane and School Lane, New Delhi
52. Israel Camp, Rangpuri Pahari, New Delhi and its adjoining Buffer Zone
53. Budh Nagar, Inderpuri, New Delhi and its adjoining Buffer Zone
54. Sadar Bazaar, Central District
55. Chandni Mahal, Central District
56. Nabi Karim, Central District
57. Balaji Apartment, Sant Nagar, Burari, Delhi - 110084
58. Bara Hindu Rao Area, Delhi
59. NawabGanj Area, Delhi
60. Oberoi Apartments
61. In and around area of G-174, Capital Greens, DLF, Motinagar, New Delhi 110015
62. In and around area of B- 1/2, Paschim Vihar
63. In and around area of 11/3, 2nd Floor Ashok Nagar
64. In and around area of H. No. A-30, Mansarovar Garden
65. In and around area of A-1B/75A, Krishna Apartment, Pashchim Vihar, Delhi - 110063
66. In and around area of A-280, JJ Colony, Madipur
67. In and around area of 36/4, East Patel Nagar, Delhi 110008
68. In and around area of C-105, Hari Nagar, New Delhi
69. In and around area of B-333, Hari Nagar, New Delhi
70. In and around area of C-785, Third Floor, Camp No 2, Nangloi, Delhi
71. In and around area of RZ-168, K2 Block, Nihal Vihar, Delhi
72. In and around area of G-1, 2nd floor, Mansarovar Garden, Delhi
73. House number 62, Gali No. 4, B-Block, Shastri Park, Delhi
74. E-51, Main Road, Shastri Park, Delhi & E-21, Gali No. 8, Shastri Park, Delhi
75. T-606, Gali No. 18, Gautampuri, Delhi
76. A-97, 98 and 99, Near Buland Masjid, Shastri Park, Delhi