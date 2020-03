Coronavirus: Full list of 82 districts under lockdown

New Delhi, Mar 23: In a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus, a complete lockdown has been ordered in several districts across the country.

The respective states have selected districts worst hit by the coronavirus and ordered a lockdown until March 31 2020.

Here is the full list of districts under lockdown:

Chhattisgarh: Raipur

Delhi: Central, East Delhi, North Delhi, North West Delhi, North East Delhi, South Delhi and West Delhi

Gujarat: Kutchh, Rajkot, Gandhinagar, Surat, Vadodara, and Ahmedabad

Haryana: Faridabad, Sonepat, Panchkula, Panipat and Gurugram

Himachal Pradesh: Kangra

Jammu & Kashmir: Srinagar and Jammu

Karnataka: Bangalore, Chikkaballapura, Mysore, Kodagu and Kalaburgi, Bangalore rural, Mangalore.

Kerala: Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kannur, Kasargod, Kottayam, Mallapuram, Pathanamthitta, Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur

Ladakh: Kargil and Leh

Madhya Pradesh: Jabalpur

Maharashtra: Ahmednagar, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Mumbai Sub-Urb, Pune, Ratnagiri, Raigad, Thane and Yavatmal

Odisha: Khurda

Puducherry: Mahe

Punjab: Hoshiarpur, SAS Nagar and SBS Nagar

Rajasthan: Bilwara, Jhunjhunu, Sikar and Jaipur

Tamil Nadu: Chennai, Erode and Kanchipurum

Telangana: Bhadradri Kothagudam, Hyderabad, Medchai, Ranga reddy and Sanga Reddy

Uttar Pradesh: Agra, GB Nagar, Ghaziabad, Varanasi, Lakhimpur Kheri and Lucknow

Uttarakhand: Dehradun

Dehradun West Bengal: Kolkata and North 24 Parganas