Coronavirus: Fresh case of COVID-19 reported in Karnataka

India

oi-PTI

By PTI

Bengaluru, Mar 15: One more person tested positive for coronavirus in Karnataka on Sunday, taking the total number of infected to seven. The woman has been admitted to the Kalaburagi district hospital and her condition is stable, Department of Health and Family Welfare said in a statement.

It also said those who came in contact with the infected person have been traced and containment measures initiated.

The patient is the daughter of the septuagenarian, who died three days ago in Kalaburagi after returning from Saudi Arabia. Earlier, Health Minister B Sriramulu told reporters in Kalaburagi that a five kilometre buffer zone has been created around the area where the 72-year-old man died on March 10.

Of the four suspected coronavirus cases in the family of the deceased, three have tested negative while the fourth one was found to be carrying the virus.

"Reports of three among the the four coronavirus suspects had already arrived and now the fourth suspect's medical report has arrived, who has been tested positive," Sriramulu said in a tweet.

"Since the person has been quarantined and has been under medical supervision, we are hopeful that he would recover soon." he said and appealed to the people not to panic.