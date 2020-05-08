  • search
    Coronavirus found in semen of infected young men: Chinese study

    New Delhi, May 08: A small study suggests that the coronavirus may be found in the semen of infected young men.

    Chinese researchers tested semen samples from 38 men who had tested positive for COVID-19. They found the virus' genetic material in specimens from six patients (15.8 per cent), of which two were patients in recovery.

    Out of the group of recovering coronavirus patients, one in six was discovered to have traces of COVID-19 in their semen, even after no longer being symptomatic.

    The study took place at Shangqiu Municipal Hospital, the only designated centre for the treatment of COVID-19 in Shangqiu, Henan province.

    X