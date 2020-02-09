Coronavirus: Foreigners who have been to China after Jan 15 not allowed to enter India

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 09: In a bid to keep Indians safe from novel Coronavirus, the country on Sunday barred Foreigners who have been to China on or after Jan 15, 2020 from entering India. They are not llowed to enter India from any air, land or seaport including land borders.

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in its circular said,''Foreigners who have been to China on or after Jan 15, 2020, are not allowed to enter India from any air, land or seaport including Indo-Nepal, Indo-Bhutan, Indo-Bangladesh or Indo-Myanmar land borders.''

However, the DGCA clarified,"These visa restrictions will not apply to aircrew, who may be Chinese nationals or other foreign nationalities coming from China."

Among Indian airlines, IndiGo and Air India have suspended all of their flights between the two countries. SpiceJet continues to fly on Delhi-Hong Kong route.

On February 1 and 2, Air India conducted two special flights to Chinese city of Wuhan, epicentre of the outbreak, evacuating 647 Indians and seven Maldivians.

Till date, three Indians have tested positive for novel coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the death toll in China's novel coronavirus outbreak has sharply risen to 803 with 86 new mortalities in a single day, mostly in the worst-affected Hubei province, while the total number of confirmed cases jumped to 37,000, Chinese health officials said.

Eighty-six deaths were reported in mainland China with 3,399 fresh cases from 31 provincial-level regions, the country's National Health Commission said.