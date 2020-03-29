Coronavirus fear: Students from northeast denied entry at Mysuru supermarket

oi-Deepika S

Mysuru, Mar 29: Amid growing coronavirus scare, yet another case of racial abuse against people from the North East has come to light from in Mysuru, in the state of Karnataka, where two students who went to a supermarket to purchase grocery were denied entry inside the store.

As per media reports, the victim has been identified as Yokai Johny Konyak and Ali Meren. He was pursuing a degree at a college in Mysuru went to a supermarket at JLB road to purchase grocery on Sunday. The duo were denied entry inside the store by the staff and security, alleging that they were not Indians.

"The world is fighting with pandemic together, nobody should sleep without food. Whether it be Indian, foreigner or northeastern or whatever, remember we are humans first and underneath every skin colour or face runs the same blood that is red," Konyak, posted in his Instagram profile along with the video.

Taking note of the issue, deputy commissioner Abhiram G Sankar has assured to look into the issue.

City Police Commissioner Chandragupta said an FIR has been registered and the manager and staff of the outlet have been taken into custody.

Reacting to this, Union minister for state of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju, in his Twitter reaction said, "This is unacceptable. Union Home Ministry has already issued clear advisory to all the States and Union Territories to prevent any such discrimination against the people of North-East. Pls inform the local Police wherever this incident had occurred as soon as possible."

Meanwhile in Karnataka, Naga migrants from Northeast India not allowed to buy food. Shameful. Racism in India is an everyday affair. pic.twitter.com/MPt0Eip4gi — Dolly Kikon (@DollyKikon) March 29, 2020

Bengaluru Police chief Bhaskar Rao tweeted action will be taken against harassment of people from the north-east.

"Some misguided persons have made unwanted Covid 19 remarks against our brethren from NorthEastern States. These misguided will be dealt with very sternly. Brothers & Sisters from NorthEast, you are secure here, approach nearest Police station or Me directly Live Fearless," he tweeted.

However, More Megastores tweeted it does not accept discrimination of any kind in its stores.

We deeply regret the unfortunate incident. Our staff is working under tremendous pressure & risks. The matter is now Sub-Judice & we are committed to fully co-operate with the Law Enforcement Authorities. Assure you that our organization does not discriminate on any grounds — More Retail Limited (@moreretailltd) March 29, 2020

The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued an advisory to all states to take appropriate action against those persons found harassing people from North East an associating them with the coronavirus.

Multiple instances of racial slurs against people of the North east, including sportspersons has come to light. There have been cases where people of the North East have been harassed by linking them to COVID-19. This is racially discriminatory and painful to them.

Three incidents have been reported in Delhi. In one case, a woman from Manipur was spat on by a biker, who called her coronavirus.

In another incident, a student was was called corona before being hit by a water balloon on Holi. In the third case, a woman from North East was chased out of a restaurant on Pandora road by the guests.