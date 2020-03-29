  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Coronavirus fear: Students from northeast denied entry at Mysuru supermarket

    By
    |

    Mysuru, Mar 29: Amid growing coronavirus scare, yet another case of racial abuse against people from the North East has come to light from in Mysuru, in the state of Karnataka, where two students who went to a supermarket to purchase grocery were denied entry inside the store.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    As per media reports, the victim has been identified as Yokai Johny Konyak and Ali Meren. He was pursuing a degree at a college in Mysuru went to a supermarket at JLB road to purchase grocery on Sunday. The duo were denied entry inside the store by the staff and security, alleging that they were not Indians.

    "The world is fighting with pandemic together, nobody should sleep without food. Whether it be Indian, foreigner or northeastern or whatever, remember we are humans first and underneath every skin colour or face runs the same blood that is red," Konyak, posted in his Instagram profile along with the video.

    Taking note of the issue, deputy commissioner Abhiram G Sankar has assured to look into the issue.

    City Police Commissioner Chandragupta said an FIR has been registered and the manager and staff of the outlet have been taken into custody.

    Reacting to this, Union minister for state of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju, in his Twitter reaction said, "This is unacceptable. Union Home Ministry has already issued clear advisory to all the States and Union Territories to prevent any such discrimination against the people of North-East. Pls inform the local Police wherever this incident had occurred as soon as possible."

    Bengaluru Police chief Bhaskar Rao tweeted action will be taken against harassment of people from the north-east.

    "Some misguided persons have made unwanted Covid 19 remarks against our brethren from NorthEastern States. These misguided will be dealt with very sternly. Brothers & Sisters from NorthEast, you are secure here, approach nearest Police station or Me directly Live Fearless," he tweeted.

    However, More Megastores tweeted it does not accept discrimination of any kind in its stores.

    The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued an advisory to all states to take appropriate action against those persons found harassing people from North East an associating them with the coronavirus.

    Multiple instances of racial slurs against people of the North east, including sportspersons has come to light. There have been cases where people of the North East have been harassed by linking them to COVID-19. This is racially discriminatory and painful to them.

    Three incidents have been reported in Delhi. In one case, a woman from Manipur was spat on by a biker, who called her coronavirus.

    In another incident, a student was was called corona before being hit by a water balloon on Holi. In the third case, a woman from North East was chased out of a restaurant on Pandora road by the guests.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X